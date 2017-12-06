  1. Arts & Culture
Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

This Saturday, the Rave Green return to Toronto for a second consecutive championship game. Scream your lungs out at these local viewing parties.

By Diane Stephani 12/6/2017 at 3:29pm

38040059584 9f86fbc17f k why8t1

Hey Toronto: Bring. It. 

Image: Dan Poss/Courtesy Sounders FC Communications

On Saturday, December 9 at 1pm, the Seattle Sounders defend their MLS cup against last year's adversary, Toronto FC. You could watch the match in the comfort of your own home, where it's comparatively quiet and you can switch to Netflix if the game goes south. But—what's the expression?—You Only Back-to-Back MLS Championship Cup Once. Put on the scarf and go be with the people (and put back some specially priced drinks) at these eight local bars hosting viewing parties. (Know of any other watch parties? Let us know in the comments or tweet at us @seattlemet.)

Feierabend
South Lake Union's Bavarian haven starts happy hour early at 1pm, with German classics like curry wurst, wiener schnitzel, and Bavarian pretzels. Pregame the right way with a 2-liter beer boot, and enter to win some swag with every beer purchased.

LTD Bar and Grill
This Fremont sports bar doesn't mess around: 14 large-screen TVs, a game day grub menu, and drink specials to match. LTD will serve up $12 domestic draft pitchers, $3 domestic draft pints, pulled pork poutine, wings, nachos, and fried chicken sandwiches.

Floating Bridge Brewing
Enjoy your choice of 10 beers on tap, sandwiches from Bread & Bone, or order delivery from nearby restaurants, all while watching the big game on the big screen.

Fado
The Irish pub in Pioneer Square is a prime match day spot for international soccer aficionados and Sounders fans alike. Grab a pint of Guinness, some jumbo wings, and cheese dip with boxty wedges, and enjoy the game playing in every room.

George and Dragon Pub
Fremont's soccer bar, regularly filled to capacity for Champions League and La Liga matches goes all green this Saturday. While lacking a fleet of big screens like some more modern sports bars, George and Dragon makes up for it with unbeatable energy.

Flatstick Pub
Both the Kirkland and Pioneer Square locations will be hosting viewing parties along with all the Flatstick putt-putt gold. The pubs open early at 11am and offer $1-off beers to anyone wearing Sounders gear.

Ozzie's
The self-proclaimed "five star dive bar" is showing the game on no less than 10 screens, including a massive projector screen. Arrive early and start the day off right with a plate of boneless wings and some fried pickles.

The Atlantic Crossing
Roosevelt's official U.S. soccer bar opens early to serve breakfast from 9am until game time.  Grab a Hangover Bowl and a habanero Bloody Mary, and get ready to cheer on the Sounders.

 

