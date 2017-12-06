  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 6–12

The week in which: Top chefs come together for a Filipino Noche Buena dinner, famous brewers discuss Seattle’s beer history, and master sommelier Larry Stone graces RN74 for a wine dinner.

By Jaime Archer 12/6/2017 at 9:00am

Beer light final aux7uk

Image: Courtesy Pike Place Market

Wed, Dec 6
RN74's Behind the Bottle Dinner
The Downtown restaurant isn’t throwing just a regular old wine dinner—Wednesday night’s meal revolves around Larry Stone, the country’s ninth master sommelier and owner of Oregon’s Lingua Franca vineyard. Stone is bringing his first vintage of Lingua Franca to us Seattleites, accompanied by a five-course meal prepared by executive chef Thomas Griese. Expect to dig into coquille St. Jacques, wagyu beef cheek, and for dessert, cave-aged comté cheese. Of course, the meal comes with a five wine pairings, featuring Stone’s chardonnay and pinot noir. The dinner costs $155 and begins at 6:30pm; guests can reserve a spot online or by calling RN74.

Thu, Dec 7
Redhook’s Winterhook Release Party
Head up the hill to Redhook’s Brewlab to get your hands on this year’s Winterhook dark ale, which is chock full of hops (Simcoe, Centennial, and Chinook varieties) as well as Munich malt and flaked oats. For the release, the brewlab will be offering happy hour pricing on Winterhook from 3–10pm. Yet another bonus: If you bring a canned good for their food drive, Redhook will gift you one of their pint glasses. Looks like Christmas has come early.

Fri, Dec 8
American Brewing History Initiative at Pike Place Market
On a mission to prove that beer can be just as interesting as it is tasty, the Smithsonian is trekking across the country to lead a beer-centric discussion at Pike Place Market on Friday night. Led by historian Theresa McCulla, founders and brewers from Elysian, Pike Brewing, PicoBrew and Skagit Valley Malting will dive into the history of craft brewing from a farm-to-glass perspective. Perhaps an even better way to learn about beer? Six tastes from Old Stove Brewing, Pike Brewing, and Annie Johnson, balanced out with a plate of appetizers from Atrium Kitchen chef Traci Calderon. No fussy crudités here, but the kind of food you want to drink with beer: mac and cheese, sliders, mini bowls of chowder, and more. The event stretches from 6:30–8:30pm and is held at the Atrium; tickets are $48 and—given all that beer—only available for those over 21.

Sun, Dec 10
Noche Buena Seattle Dinner
Filipino food continues to take Seattle by storm. Case in point: On Sunday night chefs from the city’s best spots will bring traditional Noche Buena dishes—with a modern twist, of course—to a sit-down dinner at the Filipino Community Center. Expect collaborations from a lengthy list of star chefs including Hood Famous Bakeshop’s Chera Amlag, Salare and JuneBaby’s Elmer Roderick Dulla, and Herschell Taghap of Tom Douglas restaurant fame. Pacific Northwest ingredients will be on the menu, joined by indigenous Philippine ingredients brought back to the States. The culinary balancing act features winter laing, made with kale in lieu of taro leaves, braised in coconut milk and topped with bagoong, fermented baby shrimp from a small Filipino producer. The dinner starts at 5pm and tickets ring in at $150.

Sun, Dec 10
Gingerbread House Decorating at Ray’s Cafe
If you want to ring in the holidays but can’t quite commit to making snow angels, ice skating, eating a whole roll of cookie dough, and then snuggling à la Buddy the Elf, then Ray’s offers the perfect middle ground. On Sunday, the restaurant will have graham crackers, frosting, and decorations galore for two different decorating parties, one at noon and then another at 4pm. Wait, graham crackers? Okay, they might not be as festive, but they’re a whole a lot more durable, meaning your house’s four walls might actually stay upright for more than two minutes. Another thing to smile about: The price of admission is just one non-monetary donation to Mary’s Place. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Ray’s, and guests can check out the Mary’s Place wish list to know what items to bring along.

Ticket Alert: Mar 7 & May 9
Planes, Trains, and Traveling Chefs Series
We're blessed to have great chefs right here in Seattle, but if you’re ever itching to grab a bite at a top restaurant outside our PNW bubble, then your prayers have been answered. Enter the Planes, Trains, and Traveling Chefs series, now back for its fourth year at Matt’s in the Market. Here’s the deal: Chefs from around the country stroll through Pike Place Market and then team up with Matt’s executive chef Jason McClure to craft a six-course dinner. First up is Chris Cosentino, chef and co-owner of San Francisco’s Cockscomb and Portland’s Jackrabbit. Sadly, Cosentino’s Wednesday dinner is already sold out, but there are two more guest chefs to look forward to in 2018. If you're hankering for steak or smoked meats, look no further than Texas's Tim Love, who rolls into town on March 7. Or maybe you want your meal prepared by the youngest winner of The Next Iron Chef? It may seem lightyears from now, but Marc Forgione arrives May 9. Call Matt's to make a reservation, and do it before it's too late!

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Holiday Events, Wine Dinner, Filipino Cuisine, Beer, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Matt's in the Market

$$$ Continental 94 Pike St, Ste 32

If you have just one meal to eat in this town, this spendy upstairs aerie in Pike Place Market effortlessly combines Seattle’s winningest charms: views over ...

Ray's Café

$$$ American/New American 6049 Seaview Ave NW

For more than three decades this dockside legend has defined Northwest classic, with its blend of quietly elegant raw-timbered decor, its archetypal seafood ...

Redhook Brewlab

Brewery 714 E Pike St

Outfitted with softly glowing Edison lightbulbs and plenty of seating, Redhook’s new small-batch brewpub on Pike/Pine dispenses inventive creations from beer...

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 22–28

11/22/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 8–14

11/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 29–December 5

11/29/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 23–29

08/23/2017 By Jaime Archer

Eat & Drink

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

3:29pm By Diane Stephani

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

10:00am By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 6–12

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Popup Dispatch

Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

12/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Tipless in Seattle

How 3 Seattle Businesses Are Grappling with Tipping

12/04/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fun with Listicles

6 Places for Comforting Fare That Hit the Spot

12/04/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

3:29pm By Diane Stephani

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 30–December 3

11/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

Your Guide to Seattle Holiday Events, 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

That Washington

Washington's Senators Call on Franken to Resign

9:41am By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Nonvoters Aren't Participating in the Democracy Voucher Program

12/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Tipless in Seattle

How 3 Seattle Businesses Are Grappling with Tipping

12/04/2017 By Jaime Archer

Mayor's Office

Seattle City Light CEO Resigns

12/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Police Chief Is Leaving

12/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Durkan and Mosqueda Sworn In, No Charges Against Urquhart, Port Commission Settlement

12/01/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Style & Shopping

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

10:00am By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe