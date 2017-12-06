Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 6–12

Wed, Dec 6

RN74's Behind the Bottle Dinner

The Downtown restaurant isn’t throwing just a regular old wine dinner—Wednesday night’s meal revolves around Larry Stone, the country’s ninth master sommelier and owner of Oregon’s Lingua Franca vineyard. Stone is bringing his first vintage of Lingua Franca to us Seattleites, accompanied by a five-course meal prepared by executive chef Thomas Griese. Expect to dig into coquille St. Jacques, wagyu beef cheek, and for dessert, cave-aged comté cheese. Of course, the meal comes with a five wine pairings, featuring Stone’s chardonnay and pinot noir. The dinner costs $155 and begins at 6:30pm; guests can reserve a spot online or by calling RN74.

Thu, Dec 7

Redhook’s Winterhook Release Party

Head up the hill to Redhook’s Brewlab to get your hands on this year’s Winterhook dark ale, which is chock full of hops (Simcoe, Centennial, and Chinook varieties) as well as Munich malt and flaked oats. For the release, the brewlab will be offering happy hour pricing on Winterhook from 3–10pm. Yet another bonus: If you bring a canned good for their food drive, Redhook will gift you one of their pint glasses. Looks like Christmas has come early.



Fri, Dec 8

American Brewing History Initiative at Pike Place Market

On a mission to prove that beer can be just as interesting as it is tasty, the Smithsonian is trekking across the country to lead a beer-centric discussion at Pike Place Market on Friday night. Led by historian Theresa McCulla, founders and brewers from Elysian, Pike Brewing, PicoBrew and Skagit Valley Malting will dive into the history of craft brewing from a farm-to-glass perspective. Perhaps an even better way to learn about beer? Six tastes from Old Stove Brewing, Pike Brewing, and Annie Johnson, balanced out with a plate of appetizers from Atrium Kitchen chef Traci Calderon. No fussy crudités here, but the kind of food you want to drink with beer: mac and cheese, sliders, mini bowls of chowder, and more. The event stretches from 6:30–8:30pm and is held at the Atrium; tickets are $48 and—given all that beer—only available for those over 21.



Sun, Dec 10

Noche Buena Seattle Dinner

Filipino food continues to take Seattle by storm. Case in point: On Sunday night chefs from the city’s best spots will bring traditional Noche Buena dishes—with a modern twist, of course—to a sit-down dinner at the Filipino Community Center. Expect collaborations from a lengthy list of star chefs including Hood Famous Bakeshop’s Chera Amlag, Salare and JuneBaby’s Elmer Roderick Dulla, and Herschell Taghap of Tom Douglas restaurant fame. Pacific Northwest ingredients will be on the menu, joined by indigenous Philippine ingredients brought back to the States. The culinary balancing act features winter laing, made with kale in lieu of taro leaves, braised in coconut milk and topped with bagoong, fermented baby shrimp from a small Filipino producer. The dinner starts at 5pm and tickets ring in at $150.

Sun, Dec 10

Gingerbread House Decorating at Ray’s Cafe

If you want to ring in the holidays but can’t quite commit to making snow angels, ice skating, eating a whole roll of cookie dough, and then snuggling à la Buddy the Elf, then Ray’s offers the perfect middle ground. On Sunday, the restaurant will have graham crackers, frosting, and decorations galore for two different decorating parties, one at noon and then another at 4pm. Wait, graham crackers? Okay, they might not be as festive, but they’re a whole a lot more durable, meaning your house’s four walls might actually stay upright for more than two minutes. Another thing to smile about: The price of admission is just one non-monetary donation to Mary’s Place. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Ray’s, and guests can check out the Mary’s Place wish list to know what items to bring along.

Ticket Alert: Mar 7 & May 9

Planes, Trains, and Traveling Chefs Series

We're blessed to have great chefs right here in Seattle, but if you’re ever itching to grab a bite at a top restaurant outside our PNW bubble, then your prayers have been answered. Enter the Planes, Trains, and Traveling Chefs series, now back for its fourth year at Matt’s in the Market. Here’s the deal: Chefs from around the country stroll through Pike Place Market and then team up with Matt’s executive chef Jason McClure to craft a six-course dinner. First up is Chris Cosentino, chef and co-owner of San Francisco’s Cockscomb and Portland’s Jackrabbit. Sadly, Cosentino’s Wednesday dinner is already sold out, but there are two more guest chefs to look forward to in 2018. If you're hankering for steak or smoked meats, look no further than Texas's Tim Love, who rolls into town on March 7. Or maybe you want your meal prepared by the youngest winner of The Next Iron Chef? It may seem lightyears from now, but Marc Forgione arrives May 9. Call Matt's to make a reservation, and do it before it's too late!

