Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

Chefs Seif Chirchi and Rachel Yang keep Revel alive in South Lake Union. Image: Jackie Baisa

One door closes, another one opens...for a year as a popup, after which that original door will open once more. This is the current trajectory for chef-owners Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's Fremont restaurant Revel.

Revel and its conjoined sibling bar Quoin In case you missed it, bothand its conjoined sibling bar will temporarily shutter next year as a new building is constructed in their lot. (Don't worry, both spots will return after the buildout in 2019.) Lucky for us fans of Yang and Chirchi's handiwork, we won't be without savory pork belly pancakes or short rib rice bowls for long.

A yearlong construction schedule begets a yearlong popup. We shall be graced with Revel in popup form inside the space of Josh Henderson's bygone Vestal, which closed in August along with Poulet Galore and Cantine.

Coinciding with the start of construction—hey, a three-story mixed use building, as Seattle knows so well these days, takes time—Revel will temporarily close in Fremont and simultaneously open in South Lake Union. As of now, there is no official closure or opening date, but, as we noted in July , it all looks to be going down in early spring 2018. Then, when the buildout's complete, Revel will return to its original Fremont home—"ready to cook for another seven-plus years," as Yang says.

Indeed, to celebrate the restaurant's seven years there will be two anniversary parties: Sunday, December 17, from 5 to 7pm, a ticketed event will be a cocktail party with "seven highlights from seven years" with complimentary bubbles. Then, that same Sunday, hang around for their "end of an era party" with their annual dumpling eating contest and suckling pig nachos (!!!); this event is free to all. Stay tuned for more details as we have them.