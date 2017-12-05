  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Popup Dispatch

Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's seven-year-old Fremont restaurant shutters for a full rebuild but will live on in South Lake Union.

By Rosin Saez 12/5/2017 at 9:51am

 
Chirchi and yang owners revel restaurant px1jfd dennys

Chefs Seif Chirchi and Rachel Yang keep Revel alive in South Lake Union.

Image: Jackie Baisa

One door closes, another one opens...for a year as a popup, after which that original door will open once more. This is the current trajectory for chef-owners Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's Fremont restaurant Revel.
 
In case you missed it, both Revel and its conjoined sibling bar Quoin will temporarily shutter next year as a new building is constructed in their lot. (Don't worry, both spots will return after the buildout in 2019.) Lucky for us fans of Yang and Chirchi's handiwork, we won't be without savory pork belly pancakes or short rib rice bowls for long.
 
A yearlong construction schedule begets a yearlong popup. We shall be graced with Revel in popup form inside the space of Josh Henderson's bygone Vestal, which closed in August along with Poulet Galore and Cantine.
 
Coinciding with the start of construction—hey, a three-story mixed use building, as Seattle knows so well these days, takes time—Revel will temporarily close in Fremont and simultaneously open in South Lake Union. As of now, there is no official closure or opening date, but, as we noted in July, it all looks to be going down in early spring 2018. Then, when the buildout's complete, Revel will return to its original Fremont home—"ready to cook for another seven-plus years," as Yang says. 
 
Indeed, to celebrate the restaurant's seven years there will be two anniversary parties: Sunday, December 17, from 5 to 7pm, a ticketed event will be a cocktail party with "seven highlights from seven years" with complimentary bubbles. Then, that same Sunday, hang around for their "end of an era party" with their annual dumpling eating contest and suckling pig nachos (!!!); this event is free to all. Stay tuned for more details as we have them.
 
 

Pssssst. Big news! Revel pop up shop coming to SLU in 2018! More info coming soon. #revelpopupshop

A post shared by Revel (@revelseattle) on

Filed under
Seif Chirchi, Rachel Yang, Quoin, Revel, Popups, Temporary Closures
Show Comments

Related Content

Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

07/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Temporary Closures

The Saint Bids Farewell to Tacos and Quesos Fundidos

09/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Temporary Closures

Babirusa Will Close in December

10/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Popup Dispatch

Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

9:51am By Rosin Saez

Tipless in Seattle

How 3 Seattle Businesses Are Grappling with Tipping

12/04/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fun with Listicles

6 Places for Comforting Fare That Hit the Spot

12/04/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cafe Comebacks and Brewery Revivals

12/01/2017 By Diane Stephani

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Mercato Stellina and Chávez Cozy Up in a New Pike Place Space

11/30/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12:00pm By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 30–December 3

11/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

Your Guide to Seattle Holiday Events, 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle, December 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Office

Seattle City Light CEO Resigns

12/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Police Chief Is Leaving

12/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Durkan and Mosqueda Sworn In, No Charges Against Urquhart, Port Commission Settlement

12/01/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Mayor's Office

Durkan Takes the First Step Toward Her Free College Tuition Plan

11/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

City Hall

Seattle's New Mayor, City Council Member Sworn In

11/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe