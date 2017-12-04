Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

  1. Arts & Culture
Seattle Art Museum curates color to remedy the gray season, Seattle-based author Anca Szilágyi debuts her first novel, and experimental filmmaker Nathaniel Dorsky presents 'Seasonal Songs.'

By Isabel Boutiette 12/4/2017 at 12:27pm

Carolyn Cole's "Orange."

Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum

Mon, Dec 4
Next Fest NW: Cinema
Think of Velocity Dance Center’s Next Fest NW as a preview, a salon even, of what’s new and exciting in Seattle dance. The annual string of performances brings emerging and veteran choreographers presenting new work. This year’s fest concludes with Next Dance Cinema, two screenings of filmed local and international dance. Northwest Film Forum, $20 –Darren Davis

Tue, Dec 5
Anca Szilágyi: 'Daughters of the Air' Book Launch
Seattle-based Anca Szilágyi reads from her debut novel, a coming-of-age story that spans Dirty War–era Argentina to the streets of New York City. Szilágyi employs surprising elements of magical realism with her protagonist, Tatiana “Pluta” Spektor—a young girl coping with tragedy and personal upheaval. Hotel Sorrento, Free –Darren Davis

Dec 5–6
12 Minutes Max
Going back over 30 years, the speedy Seattle dance showcase returns after a three year hiatus. Five local choreographers have only 12 minutes to present performances that center around themes of mental illness, disability, plastic-ballerina cake-decor, and an exploration of God done on roller skates. Base: Experimental Arts and Space, $10

Wed, Dec 6
Spatial Politics
Seattle-based artist, writer, and former executive director of the Northwest African American Museum Barbara Earl Thomas joins writer and curator Fionn Meade to discuss the structure of arts nonprofits that revolve around exhibition making. The talk critiques the ability of these institutions to adapt alongside novel artistic practices and examines all aspects of organizations like NAAM and SculptureCenter in New York. Jacob Lawrence Gallery, Free

Dec 6–7
Visiting Artist Nathaniel Dorsky: Seasonal Songs
Nathaniel Dorsky began his four-decade career in New York's experimental film scene during the 1960s and would go on to creat over 50 poetic films that embody a rare silent beauty and intimacy. Dorsky spends two nights at the Northwest Film Forum to screen work made in the last four years, following with a Q&A discussion led by art historian Johanna Gosse.  Northwest Film Forum, $12

Thu, Dec 7
Color Excursion Opening Reception
Seattle Art Museum Gallery combines the colorful abstractions of Pacific Northwest artists Carolyn Cole, Stephen Rock, Leslie Stoner, Liz Tran, and Sheryl Westergreen in its new rainbow-loaded exhibit. Complete with splatter paintings reminiscent of Jackson Pollack and calmer meditations on individual hues, Color Excursion is the perfect chromatic cure for Seattle's endless winter drab.  Seattle Art Museum, Free

Fri, Dec 8
The Bishop's Wife
Town Hall partners with KIRO Radio and Seattle Radio Theatre to present the retro romantic-comedy The Bishop's Wife—an adaptation of the 1947 hit film about an angel that attempts to solve a Bishop's financial woes but ends up entangled in his love life. A pipe organ and live sound effects accompany the performance to top off the vintage-inspired festivities. University Temple Church, $5–$15

