  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Hall

Seattle Police Chief Is Leaving

Deputy Chief Carmen Best will be the interim chief until Durkan appoints the next successor.

By Hayat Norimine 12/4/2017 at 9:31am

Jenny durkan kathleen o toole step down city seattle fisqtz

Mayor Jenny Durkan on December 4, 2017, announces Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole's departure at the end of the year. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

Mayor Jenny Durkan is preparing for her next four years in office and still making key decisions over the city's key players. Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, however, won't be a part of that equation.

At a press conference Monday, O'Toole in an emotional speech said the decision to leave was "the most agonizing decision" of her career after Durkan got elected, but that it was a personal rather than professional decision. She referenced her husband's health struggles and said it was "a wake-up and it makes you realize what's really important."

"Needless to say this has been a very, very difficult decision for me—difficult because I love this city, difficult because I care deeply about the Seattle Police Department," O'Toole said. "It's been my passion. Even on the most challenging days, I've loved every minute of it."

She had decided several months earlier, O'Toole said, that she would leave. But she said she convinced herself to stay longer to maintain stability as the city went through tough transitions (from Murray's resignation, to a revolving door in the executive office). It became harder to leave for her when Durkan was elected; she and Durkan had a good working relationship since Durkan was U.S. attorney during the consent decree.

O'Toole's last day will be December 31, and deputy chief Carmen Best will be the interim police chief until Durkan appoints the next successor of the state's largest police agency.

Best said she intended to apply for the job, and she could be a natural selection—deputy chief since 2014, she's been an SPD employee for decades. She's also a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and National Latino Police Officers Association, and she's well-liked among some of the most outspoken police reform activists in a city that's grappled with concerns over racial bias.

Durkan said the city would conduct a nationwide search for the new police chief with a committee that would be led by four co-chairs: former mayor Tim Burgess, Chief Seattle Club director and Community Police Commission member Colleen Echohawk-Hayashi, former King County sheriff Sue Rahr, and ACLU Trone Center for Justice and Equality director Jeffery Robinson.

Former mayor Ed Murray in 2014 chose O'Toole as his police chief as the city struggled with police reform, as the U.S. Department of Justice's settlement agreement with the city over its excessive use of force and police bias had been struck in 2012. 

Durkan, before as a candidate and after she got elected mayor, has said she wanted O'Toole to remain in her position. The question of whether O'Toole would stick around for Durkan's administration lingered after the election, but O'Toole hasn't addressed her next plans until now. 

"I've said before that I wish she would stay," Durkan told PubliCola shortly after November 7 election results. "I think that she's been a good chief of police and that it's an important time for reform."

Inside city hall and nationwide, O'Toole has been praised as a key player in the city's efforts for better police accountability, like new crisis intervention and de-escalation training. When she started, she ended the practice of only promoting internally for assistant chiefs and hired from the outside. But community organizers, especially after Charleena Lyles's death, have been critical of her role and lack of participation in a community forum on the University of Washington campus. 

Updated 1:35pm on December 4, 2017, to include the press conference.

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Popup Dispatch

Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

9:51am By Rosin Saez

Tipless in Seattle

How 3 Seattle Businesses Are Grappling with Tipping

12/04/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fun with Listicles

6 Places for Comforting Fare That Hit the Spot

12/04/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cafe Comebacks and Brewery Revivals

12/01/2017 By Diane Stephani

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Mercato Stellina and Chávez Cozy Up in a New Pike Place Space

11/30/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12:00pm By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 30–December 3

11/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

Your Guide to Seattle Holiday Events, 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle, December 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Office

Seattle City Light CEO Resigns

12/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Police Chief Is Leaving

12/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Durkan and Mosqueda Sworn In, No Charges Against Urquhart, Port Commission Settlement

12/01/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Mayor's Office

Durkan Takes the First Step Toward Her Free College Tuition Plan

11/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

City Hall

Seattle's New Mayor, City Council Member Sworn In

11/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe