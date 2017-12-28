  1. Eat & Drink
Of Requiems and Reboots: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2017

No you're getting maudlin.

By Allecia Vermillion 12/28/2017 at 9:00am

There's still a chance Iconiq and its beautiful plates will return one day.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

 January

 Il Corvo Pasta Studio: Yeah, this pretty much set the tone for the year.

Sazerac: A 20-year run ended New Year's Day; this space in the Hotel Monaco is now Outlier.

Noroeste: Josh Henderson’s avant garde taco bar quickly became Kiki Ramen.

Bourbon and Bones: Frelard’s house of smoked meat and brown liquor morphed into another Big Mario’s location.

Ernest Loves Agnes: The space: breathtaking. The food: perfectly good Italian. The restaurant that replaced it: Also closed.

Naka: Chef Shota Nakajima closed his high-end kaiseki house to retool it as the more casual Adana. The new iteration opened in February (and it’s great).

Big Al Brewing: The city’s old guard of beer are feeling the winds of change as well. Thank goodness the brewery’s home in White Center is in exceedingly good hands.

March

Tini Bigs: It survived 20 years and the extinction of drinks in enormous martini glasses, but one of Seattle’s early craft cocktail bars ultimately succumbed to the most Seattle of all malaises: The building was redeveloped. Neighboring karaoke bar Hula Hula moved up to Capitol Hill.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Look for Ethan and Angela Stowell’s newest project, Cortino, to open in this space this spring.

April

Lower Bar Ferdinand: The wine bar next to Sitka and Spruce bade farewell to Melrose Market and rolled its wares into the wine program at Upper Bar Ferdinand. This full-service restaurant just a few blocks away at Chophouse Row now goes by, simply, Bar Ferdinand. Got it?

Circadia: This was a whole thing.

May

Dot’s Butcher and Deli: Despite a slot in Pike Place Market, and despite being awesome, Miles James’s beloved meatery didn’t renew its lease. This is the tricky aspect of Pike Place Market: A butcher shop was more in keeping with the market’s mission, even though customers were clamoring for sandwiches, and more seats upon which to eat them. These days you’ll find James in the kitchen at Terra Plata.

Manu's Bodegita: Owner Manu Alfau now focuses on the hungry  crowds who clamor for his tacos and sandwiches down in Pioneer Square. The Madison walkup should become Westman's Bagels any day now.

Young American Ale House: Maria Hines turned her Mediterranean restaurant, Golden Beetle, into a more accessible gastropub in late 2016, but pulled the plug on that concept, too. She says she’ll bring back Young American in “another place at another time.”

Campfire BBQ: The pitmaster's back injury prompted an "indefinite hiatus" that left us bereft of some of the town's best brisket. Hopefully the healing process has been kind.

June

Sun Liquor Bar and Distillery: The watering hole-slash-boozemaker bowed out of its home on Pike Street, citing a need for more production space. We stopped hyperventilating once it was confirmed the original Sun Liquor over on Summit will remain. Meanwhile, a bar called East Trading Company will take over the prominent Pike address.

Evolution Fresh: U Village was the last outpost of Starbucks’ juice cafe concept.

July

Kraken Congee: Allegedly there are relocation plans afoot, but the original chefs are no longer involved.

Boka: Hotel 1000 will replace its longstanding restaurant with a seafood restaurant and oyster bar.

Salted Sea: Speaking of seafood restaurants and oyster bars—aww, this place was sweet. Maybe console yourself with a banh mi at the family's new sandwich shop, Lan Hue?

Verjus: Brendan McGill's juice and virtuous food shop quickly outgrew its small space and recently found quarters for wholesale production. Meanwhile, you can order juice and bowls online for pickup at the Hitchcock Deli on Bainbridge Island.

August

Vestal/Poulet Galore/Cantine: After a few tweaks (like rebooting the ambitious Vestal into a house of straightforward sandwiches), Josh Henderson shut down his trio of spaces in South Lake Union. Vestal’s walnut-clad dining room will spend much of 2018 as a temporary base camp for Revel.

Contadino: Ernest Loves Agnes owner Jason Lajeunesse called in Brian Clevenger to open a new Italian restaurant in this beautiful space. This seemed like a slam dunk, and yet lasted about six months.

October

Iconiq: Family issues called chef-owner Toshiyuki Kawai back to Japan. There’s still hope that this underheralded destination restaurant in Mt. Baker could return at some point. Fingers crossed.

Kushibar: After nearly a decade, lease issues felled Belltown’s standby for skewers and other reliable drinking fare.

November

The Atlantic: This thoroughly pleasant neighborhood spot on Jackson opened back in June 2016.

99 Park: Even Bellevue restaurants aren’t immune to the redevelopment axe.

December

Babirusa: Charles Walpole and Rene Gutierrez served the final meals at this bar that was once kin to the dearly departed Blind Pig Bistro. But! Look for these talented gents in Belltown next year.

Anchovies and Olives: New Year’s Eve is the last night of service for Ethan Stowell’s seafood restaurant on Capitol Hill, which opened in the simpler days of 2009 to national acclaim and introduced the city to a talented guy named Charles Walpole (see also: Babirusa). Adjoined sibling Bar Cotto is sticking around for now, and Stowell and his wife Angela have a new project in the works downtown in the former Sulivan’s Steakhouse space.

Bakeman’s: It’s amazing that a basement cafeteria that built its rep on meatloaf and turkey sandwiches could last 47 years. And it’s a damn shame that there’s nobody to carry on after owner Jason Wang retires.

Two Bells Bar and Grill: This portal to a bygone Belltown (and a portal to a reliably great burger) will bid us farewell on December 31.

