  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Beer

Tapped Out

Can a Bar Have Too Many Beer Taps?

“If you give people too many choices they almost get overwhelmed and then fall back to what they’re used to."

By Stefan Milne 12/28/2017 at 10:00am

Beer v7j27p

A new Henry’s Tavern opened last week and added 50 more taps to South Lake Union. For the Portland-based chain, this is something like restraint: the Bellevue and SoDo locations both have over 100 taps each. The SLU Henry’s carries less only because its footprint is smaller than its less centrally located siblings.

What feels odd, maybe, is that this doesn’t feel odd. These days serious taprooms—like Beer Star, TeKu Tavern, both locations of Chuck’s Hop Shop—tend to tap 40-50 beers at a time. There's an underlying logic to this. Everybody likes lots of choices. There's a ever-increasing wealth of good beer being brewed locally—you could realistically fill half those taps with just things being brewed at Reuben's—and just more beer variety than ever before (clocked at 5,300 breweries nationally earlier this year). So why not put in as many taps as the space can handle, right?

“I’m a huge believer that if you’re selecting well, you don’t need very many taps,” says Matt Storm, who owns Queen Anne’s The Masonry, an (excellent, artfully charred) wood-fired pizza place with a farmhouse/saison-heavy taplist. He just opened a second location in Fremont earlier this month, where he’s intentionally limited the beer taps to 20 (the first location has just 14). A few other newer places are keeping their lists short—No Anchor has 12 taps, Ballard Beer Company has 17—but Storm’s reasons are as much psychological as pragmatic:

“If you give people too many choices they almost get overwhelmed and then fall back to what they’re used to. Whereas if you don’t give them too many choices, maybe they take a leap of faith on something they’re unfamiliar with, which, in the case of what we pour tends to be the majority of the beer.”

The lists at both locations tend toward the esoteric, the collector’s items: Fantome, Jester King, E9. So for people used to the local local local frenzy that is most Seattle lists, the beers seem obscure. In fact, the Holy Mountain and Seapine beers—the interesting choices on most local lists—are here the safe spots for the uninitiated.

There’s a theory that the modern proliferation of choices—whether it’s on Netflix or at the grocery store—actually make people less happy. Confronted with a few choices, goes this reasoning, people will pick quickly and be happy with their choice. Whereas if they have a lot of options they tend to choose more slowly and feel that they missed something, the thing.

Even seated in The Masonry's s glossy new Fremont space, with its gleaming white-webbed orbs around lights and tech-staff absorbing sprawl, I stared down the 20 brews. Minutes passed and I found myself in a fleeting superficial paralysis: I wanted the Fantome La Dalmantienne and two different Jester Kings and the Seapine Monk’s Meal and the E9 Tacoma Wild Black Currant Ale, but it was also 4pm on a Thursday and I had things to do.

I went with the Jester King El Cedro, a “dry-hopped saison aged on Spanish cedar, light and citrusy.” It was lovely, and satisfying, and had it been the only beer I wanted I would've been delighted by my choice, but as things stand, I'm still wondering about that Fantome. 

Filed under
The Masonry, Bars, Beer
Show Comments
In this Article

Seapine Brewing Company

Brewery 2959 Utah Ave S

Holy Mountain Brewing Co.

Brewery 1421 Elliott Ave W

There’s a vaguely culty feel to this brewery on Interbay’s main artery. It could be the temple vibe in the austere white taproom, or maybe just the reverence...

Ballard Beer Company

Recommended Beer Selection 2050 NW Market Street

  

The Masonry

Wine Bar 20 Roy St.

Reuben’s Brews

Brewery, Editors Pick 5010 14th Ave NW

Brit-born brewer Adam Robbings quickly built one of the most respected beer operations in town. His ardent followers can congregate in Reuben's new, larger t...

No Anchor

$$ American/New American 2505 Second Ave

Rob Roy's walnut-clad sibling gives beer the same nuanced treatment that craft cocktails enjoy all over town. The tap list has some seriously unusual offerin...

Chuck's Hop Shop

$ Multiple Locations

Both Chuck's locations became neighborhood institutions pretty much the minute they opened, magical utopias where dogs, babies, parents, and twentysomethings...

Beer Star

$$ Burgers, Chinese 9801 16th Ave SW

What was once the Epicure, a long-gone restaurant and meeting place that would host many a Kiwanis pancake fundraiser back in its day, is now this sprawling ...

Henry's First Ave Tavern

$$ American/New American 1518 First Ave S

Related Content

Too Late for Lattes

5 Work-Friendly Spots with Quality Booze

09/19/2017 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

4 New Happy Hours About Town

11/27/2017 By Diane Stephani

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Hopped Up

Latona Pub Celebrates 30 Years

08/01/2017 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Tapped Out

Can a Bar Have Too Many Beer Taps?

10:00am By Stefan Milne

Year in Review

Of Requiems and Reboots: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2017

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Taco Time

Get Ready for 2 New Taco Spots in Seattle

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Year in Review

2017: The Best of the Best (Of)

12/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: January 2018

12/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Local Traditions

Land of the Sweets Remains December's Best Date Night

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Police Accountability

De-Escalate Washington Campaign Delivers Signatures to the State

11:25am By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

2017: The Best of the Best (Of)

12/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News Roundup

Top Stories: Amtrak Derailment, Travel Ban, and Radiation at Hanford

12/22/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Baller

Renee Erickson Will Open a Bar and a Restaurant in the Amazon Spheres

12/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Transportation

Could Downtown Tolling Affect Low-Income Seattle Workers the Most?

12/22/2017 By Jaime Archer

Best of Seattle Met

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2017

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

An L.A. Food Tour: Eat Your Way Through the City’s New Star-Studded Restaurant Scene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe