Wear What When: December 27–January 2

Now thru Dec 29

Baby and Co. Sale

Are dreams of plum-colored knits and candy apple red dresses dancing in your head post holidays? Then you might want to make you way to Baby and Co. Nab an extra 25 percent off sale items—a bright red velvet maxi dress, a shearling collar puffy coat, any-occasion jumpsuits—from now until December 29. If shopping online, be sure to use the code HNY25.

Now thru Jan 2

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Boots with the fur? Check. Jeans? Double check. Get 50 percent off men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing and shoes now until the new year. Let the metamorphosis of the deal-and-style savvy 2018-you begin.