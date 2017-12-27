Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 27–January 2

A Frelard brewery turns four. Image: Courtesy of Bad Jimmy's

Wed, Dec 27

Bad Jimmy's Turns 4

This Frelard watering hole is toasting to four turns around the sun. Whether you're looking for a reason to slip away from the holiday chaos or wanting to turn up with the family over brews, head to Bad Jimmy's where the brewery will be slinging their five original beers—Blood Orange Honey Wheat, Cocoa Vanilla porter, a habanero amber, Whale Tail pale, and an imperial IPA—at $4 a pint all day. There will be New Mexican-style eats via food truck, raffles, giveaways, and commemorative glassware.

Sun, Dec 31

Brunch Popup with Tarik Abdullah

Chef Tarik Abdullah knows how to do brunch. He ran his Morningstar brunch popups for some three years out of Hillman City, but this time the chef will pop up inside Pike Place Market's Atrium Kitchen. Say "peace out" to 2017 with Abdullah, of the forthcoming Black and Tan Hall, for a brunch which will draw inspiration from Mediterranean, North African, and American Southern cuisine. Brunch will run from 9am–1pm.

Sun, Dec 31

Winter Wonderland New Year's Eve Party at Rhein Haus

The Bavarian beer hall is ringing in 2018 with a most wintry theme—think, snowy whites, cool blues, and silvery glitter and sequins. The more on-theme you dress, the better. Rhein Haus even has a Pinterest inspiration board if you need help nailing down your NYE look; they take theme attire seriously, folks. There will be live ice sculpting, a photobooth, music, and midnight balloon drop. Starts at 8pm and the cover is $25 per person; large parties should make reservations online.

Sun, Dec 31

Where to Dine and Toast This New Year's Eve

Have you made your reservations yet? Here's our handy list of places popping bubbly and capping off 2017 the right way (hint: it involves lots of food and drink).