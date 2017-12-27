Get Ready for 2 New Taco Spots in Seattle

Open now for taco hankerings: Tacos Chukis. Image: Courtesy of Tacos Chukis

It's truly taco time—not the national chain, but rather two local outfits that are expanding with new spots in the city.

Tacos Chukís

A third installation of tacos has arrived on Beacon Hill, officially opening on December 26. Roberto Salmerón has been making it rain tacos in Seattle since 2011, when he debuted the tucked-away Tacos Chukís on Capitol Hill. Now it seems like the owner is straight up making it downpour with a South Lake Union location that opened last year and newest Beacon Hill outpost in a mixed-use building right across from the Beacon Hill light rail station. "We've always wanted to serve Beacon Hill/Rainier Valley," Tacos Chukís tells me, "And when an opportunity arose to work closely with El Centro de La Raza, we couldn't pass it up." The menu will be much the same and hours to start will be 11–9 but may change as they get adjusted to the neighborhood's rhythm and taco cravings.

Rocket Taco

With a new year comes fresh starts, as they say. No space better embodies such thinking as 600 19th Avenue East, the former home of Contadino aka the Jason Lajeunesse and Brian Clevenger joint that folded August 31, and before that Ernest Loves Agnes, also by Lajeunesse, and don't forget to pour one out—preferably a mint julep—for Kingfish Cafe. But slated to open January 2018 is Rocket Taco which comes from Whidbey Island. Owner Jill Rosen is bringing her taco bar (yes, there will be margaritas issuing forth from the beautiful bar) to Capitol Hill. Handmade hot-off-the-griddle torillas will such combinations as chorizo potato, guajillo-spice beef, and braised pork with "rocket sauce." If the Rosen name sounds a tad familiar, her husband Steve Rosen has helped create the prevailing likes of Blue C Sushi, Boom Noodle, and Elemental Pizza.

Stayed tuned here for more opening news as we have them.