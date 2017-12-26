  1. Eat & Drink
What We're Eating Now: January 2018

This month’s favorites: creamy hummus, smoked pork ribs, and swoonworthy dumplings.

By Rosin Saez 12/26/2017 at 8:00am Published in the January 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Chickpea Heaven

In a quiet corner of Capitol Hill, wedged between a 7-Eleven parking lot and a teriyaki joint, lies Aviv Hummus Bar, a bright antidote to its ho-hum surroundings. Falafel takes a quick dip in the fryer before it arrives, hot and fresh, as does warm pita alongside a bowl of creamy hummus: A wooden pestle swirls the Levantine spread, creating a well for tahina and whole chickpeas bathed olive oil. 

Burger Blessings

Breakfast, we’ve been told, is the most important meal of the day. So what if it’s reimagined as a mightily stacked burger consumed on a Friday night? An ode to a beloved Filipino morning meal—garlic fried rice, longanisa sausage, runny egg—the longsilog burger at Happy Grillmore layers the magical umami properties of Maggi mayo with a beef patty, flattened longanisa, and finally an egg—a gut-busting “breakfast” of champions. 

Smoked Ribs and Kimchi Fixings

Tender is the meat falling off the pork ribs at Barbecue Smith in Roosevelt, where co-owner Jason Jacobs tends to the smoker while Chuck Shin—of none other than Chuck’s Hop Shop—keeps the beer flowing. Should you want to kick things up, there are two house barbecue sauces, but the spiciest, crunchiest fixin’ in this joint is kimchi made by Shin’s own mom. 

Dumplings for Days

Dough Zone has crossed over from the Eastside, landing in Chinatown–International District with all manner of morsels in tow. Yes, that includes bite-sized soup dumpling darlings known as xiao long bao. But it’s the q bao that really impresses. These swoonworthy steamed pork dumplings are soft, pillowlike rounds with a crispy panfried bottom; inside resides a rich, gravyesque filling. Write a love song about them. Then, eat three more. 

A Riesling for the Decades

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling Columbia Valley 2016, $9

The holidays are over and you’ve busted your budget but are still looking to drink good wine. Right this way: Chateau Ste. Michelle has carried the banner for Washington riesling since the ’60s, and this wine—consistently the best value in the state—is a faithful humdinger. Aromas of honeysuckle and ripe peach lead to an off-dry flavor bursting with stone fruit. Pair it with roasted chicken. —Sean P. Sullivan

