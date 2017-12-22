This Week in Restaurant News: Tacos Chukís and Great State Burger Are in Expansion Mode

This combo now dwells on Third. Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Openings

Great State Burger

As we noted in September, Josh Henderson continues his march towards burger domination with another outpost slinging grass-finished beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and shakes. A new Great State Burger walkup window is officially open at Third and Spring downtown.

Coming Soon

Tacos Chukís

The beloved Capitol Hill taqueria took its taco game to South Lake Union last year, and soon will do so on Beacon Hill too. Tacos Chukís has a third location in the works right across from the Beacon Hill light rail station, more details on an opening date to come.

Petite Galette

Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that Sara Naftaly (of Amandine Bakeshop and Marmite with chef-husband Bruce Naftaly) will be opening another Chophouse Row establishment. This time: crepes, both sweet and savory. Petite Galette is slated to open in January 2018 in the former home of Sundry, an erstwhile market.

OMFG

Renee Erickson

The esteemed local chef, alongside her business partner Jeremy Price, will open another few spots under their Sea Creatures umbrella—and inside Amazon of all places. Such news cannot be contained in a mere few sentences, so read on in this Nosh Pit scoop.

Next Chapters

Babirusa

Charles Walpole and René Guitierrez served the last supper at their Eastlake bar on December 2. While they won't be renewing their lease, it's certainly not the last you'll see of them. Now, it seems Babirusa will live on in Belltown.

Closing

Two Bells Bar and Grill

On a decidedly less heartwarming note, the esteemed Two Bells Bar and Grill, which most of us still refer to as Two Bells Tavern, will end a storied run that you can trace as far back as the 1920s. Its last night in business will be December 31. The Vanishing Seattle Instagram account has the details surrounding the closure.

Anchovies and Olives

The Ethan Stowell restaurant served Capitol Hill well for eight years, but the Stowells say it's time to shut 'er down (and anticipate new places like their forthcoming downtown restaurant Cortina). The last crudos will be served on December 31, says a Facebook post. In better news, Bar Cotto right next door will remain open for private events and overflow seating.