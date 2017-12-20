Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 20–26

Thu, Dec 21

Winter Pasta Feast at Agrodolce

Let’s be honest, the pasta feeds were the best part of high school sports—and now life is even better, because you can partake in five classic pastas without needing to play varsity soccer. In celebration of Agrodolce’s fifth anniversary, chefs Maria Hines and Abby Canfield will revisit their favorite dishes from over the years, from cuttlefish ink spaghetti to melted leek ravioli to red wheat mafalde. Full plates will cost $20 and tasting portions will be $12, but you came here for pasta, so here’s the deal: You can grab all five tasting portions for just $50, then tack on a wine pairing for $35. Reservations are available from 5–9pm and can be made by phone or online. —Jaime Archer

Thu, Dec 21

Winter Solstice Party at Mr. West

Mr. West is in the building, inviting you to live the good life and let the champagne splash at the Winter Solstice Party. Indulge in a handpicked lineup of natural sparkling wines, champagne cupcakes, plus a signature prosecco cocktail with grapefruit bitters and a brown sugar cube. There will also be a Winter Shop with hand-poured soy candles, artisanal chocolates, succulents, and a variety of other locally made items for the last-minute shoppers out there. Tickets are available for $22 in advance, and $25 at the door. —Diane Stephani

Fri, Dec 22

Truffle Making Class at Indi Chocolate

Nobody will ever achieve the peak coolness that is Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka, but Indi’s truffle making class will get you pretty close. Guests will step inside the chocolate factory, so to speak, to learn how bean to bar chocolate is made right here in Seattle. Even better: The hands-on portion of the class, where students will toy around with flavor combos, hand temper chocolate, and make their own truffles with Indi’s 72 percent dark chocolate. And, wink wink, the class is just in time for last-minute gifting—who doesn’t want a box of truffles beneath their Christmas tree? These golden tickets will set you back $85, and class runs from 6:30–8pm Friday night. —JA

Fri, Dec 22

Black and Tan Hall-i-Day Celebration

'Tis the season for partying. You can pre-func holiday festivities at Black and Tan Hall, where the forthcoming Hillman City restaurant and lounge will have live music and a seasonal menu by chef Tarik Abdullah. Abdullah's known for his soulful food that pulls from the Mediterranean, North Africa and beyond. (Think: an aromatic dish of braised lamb and polenta with sauteed greens.) Plus, you can shop in their marketplace of local vendors, and bid on one-of-a-kind auction items. Admission is free, just bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Rainier Valley Food Bank. —DS

Dec 22–24

Aged Eggnog at Sun Liquor Lounge

It's not really a Seattle Christmas unless there's some boozy eggnog involved, especially when it's aged and made by Sun Liquor's esteemed eggnog guru Erik Chapman. The guy knows his 'nog. Don't believe me? You can swing by your nearest Total Wine and More to snag a bottle, or, and perhaps the most festive option, head to Capitol Hill where you can sip on the spirited elixir for a few days leading up to Christmas. —Rosin Saez

Sat, Dec 23

Festa dei Sette Pesci at Anchovies and Olives

If pasta, pizza, and phrases like “Allora!” weren’t already enough reasons to love the Italians, then here’s another: Their Christmas Eve dinner goes by the name of Festa dei Sette Pesci, or Feast of the Seven Fishes. This Saturday night, Anchovies and Olives will celebrate accordingly with seven seafood-filled dishes (except for dessert that is). Start with oysters on the half shell or grilled octopus, then make room for anchovy bigoli or Dungeness crab gnocchi. A whole grilled branzino takes center stage for the main, followed by dessert: greek yogurt and white chocolate panna cotta with wild huckleberry compote. Bring the whole crew to this family-style feast, which costs $80 per person with an optional $45 wine pairing. Dinner is served from 5–11pm and reservations are strongly encouraged. —JA

Sun, Dec 24 & Mon, Dec 25

Where to Dine Out for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

If your plans don't involve anxiously monitoring an oven-roasted bird, then perhaps these holiday dinners are more your speed...

