Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

"The Living Room" at the W Bellevue. Image: Courtesy W Hotels

Seattle Sleepover

The rooftop neon still reads “Roosevelt,” but downtown Seattle’s 1929 art deco property converted to Provenance Hotels and a first-name basis in November, becoming Hotel Theodore. Archival prints and patent drawings from MOHAI serve as decor, and the seafood-forward Rider restaurant set up shop on the Pine Street side.

The real reason for locals to overnight here is 19 stories up, where an entire floor has been converted into a single 2,000-square-foot suite with three balconies, a TV room, a kitchen, and a solarium ceiling. One floor up, rooms themed by Light in the Attic record store are less spacious but equipped with record players and vintage vinyl.

Eastside Overnight

The new W Bellevue is only lake house by theme, not actual fact—unless you consider the puddles in front of Bellevue Square’s Foot Locker as bodies of water—but it feels like vacation. Ceilings are vaulted A-frames to resemble a rough-hewn cabin, room sconces resemble dock lamps, and porch swings dangle near the bar. Two more hang in the sumptuous Extreme WOW Suite that also boasts a middle-of-the-room soaking tub.

Why even step outside? The Lakehouse restaurant, from James Beard Award winner Jason Wilson, has already won raves, and two-room bar Civility and Unrest is a speakeasy hidden behind a wall mural. Boredom is unconscionable when Clue and Operation board games wait to be unboxed in the playroom—er, library.