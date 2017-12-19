  1. News & City Life

Reader's Lens: January 2018

Each month we choose a photo to from Seattle's Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)

12/19/2017 at 8:00am Published in the January 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Gregnakatasmithtowerpuddle zxfkzr

Greg Nakata, via instagram @g.nakata

“Like much of my photography, this impromptu photo was taken on my mobile phone at the end of my workday as I headed to the bus. I love walking around downtown, always looking for new ways to see Seattle’s diverse architecture and urban fabric.”

