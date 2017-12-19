Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2017

It’s called the World Famous Suicide Race, a harrowing horseback contest between Native American riders in Washington’s most infamous rodeo. This year, one teenager has four days to defend a way of life and keep a family legacy alive. By Allison Williams





What being an outsider taught me about race, class, and politics today. By Hayat Norimine





The Tunnel Creek avalanche took the lives of three world-class skiers and was immortalized in a Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times story. Five years later, the survivors, friends, and family members reflect on what was lost that day. By Eva Holland





Before hackers tried to sway the 2016 election or word spread that our new president might be compromised, a peculiar couple resided on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Have we really taken stock of the spies who lived among us? By James Ross Gardner





Three decades after its creation in Seattle, the cinnamon roll purveyor maintains a novel sway over our appetites and, thanks to a certain flamboyant, corrupt attorney, some unexpected TV fame. By Allecia Vermillion





...and why Seattle may be the Corvid Capital of the world. By James Ross Gardner