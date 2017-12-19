Best of Seattle Met
Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2017
From horse races to growing up Muslim in rural Washington to the surprising origins of a mall-food mainstay, these were our most popular long-form articles of 2017
6) The Kings of Suicide Hill: Inside the Famous—and Deadly—Omak Stampede
It’s called the World Famous Suicide Race, a harrowing horseback contest between Native American riders in Washington’s most infamous rodeo. This year, one teenager has four days to defend a way of life and keep a family legacy alive. By Allison Williams
5) The Great Divide: Growing up in Rural Washington as a Muslim Immigrant
What being an outsider taught me about race, class, and politics today. By Hayat Norimine
4) After the Fall: The Tunnel Creek Avalanche, Five Years Later
The Tunnel Creek avalanche took the lives of three world-class skiers and was immortalized in a Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times story. Five years later, the survivors, friends, and family members reflect on what was lost that day. By Eva Holland
3) The Russian Spies Who Fooled Seattle
Before hackers tried to sway the 2016 election or word spread that our new president might be compromised, a peculiar couple resided on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Have we really taken stock of the spies who lived among us? By James Ross Gardner
2) Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon
Three decades after its creation in Seattle, the cinnamon roll purveyor maintains a novel sway over our appetites and, thanks to a certain flamboyant, corrupt attorney, some unexpected TV fame. By Allecia Vermillion
1) The Secret Life of Urban Crows
...and why Seattle may be the Corvid Capital of the world. By James Ross Gardner