  1. Best of the City

Best of Seattle Met

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2017

From horse races to growing up Muslim in rural Washington to the surprising origins of a mall-food mainstay, these were our most popular long-form articles of 2017

By Seattle Met Staff 12/19/2017 at 1:15pm

20100815pbp suicide race 5092 vwz7nr

Image: Shane Moses

6) The Kings of Suicide Hill: Inside the Famous—and Deadly—Omak Stampede

It’s called the World Famous Suicide Race, a harrowing horseback contest between Native American riders in Washington’s most infamous rodeo. This year, one teenager has four days to defend a way of life and keep a family legacy alive. By Allison Williams

Finalgreatdivide micjpc

Image: Ryan Inzana

5) The Great Divide: Growing up in Rural Washington as a Muslim Immigrant

What being an outsider taught me about race, class, and politics today. By Hayat Norimine

Shutterstock 420332131 fo7pbr

4) After the Fall: The Tunnel Creek Avalanche, Five Years Later

The Tunnel Creek avalanche took the lives of three world-class skiers and was immortalized in a Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times story. Five years later, the survivors, friends, and family members reflect on what was lost that day. By Eva Holland

Seattle met spies agnew wlw07v

3) The Russian Spies Who Fooled Seattle

Before hackers tried to sway the 2016 election or word spread that our new president might be compromised, a peculiar couple resided on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Have we really taken stock of the spies who lived among us? By James Ross Gardner

Cinnabon h lo9dnv

Image: Kyle Johnson

2) Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

Three decades after its creation in Seattle, the cinnamon roll purveyor maintains a novel sway over our appetites and, thanks to a certain flamboyant, corrupt attorney, some unexpected TV fame. By Allecia Vermillion

Crows zz1rl1

Image: Steven P. Hughes

1) The Secret Life of Urban Crows

...and why Seattle may be the Corvid Capital of the world. By James Ross Gardner

Filed under
Best of 2017, Longreads
