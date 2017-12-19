Explainer
Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe
Want to run faster and farther? Maybe this Redmond company can help.
By Ciara O'Rourke 12/19/2017 at 8:00am Published in the January 2018 issue of Seattle Met
You might be paying more attention to how numb your feet are than how they’re landing when you hit the trail in January—and whether you’ll make it back home before it really starts raining. But Sensoria, which makes smart clothes for the fitness minded, hopes runners will appreciate a reminder enough to try its new sensor-studded shoes, which detect cadence, pace, and foot contact, among other stats. Whether you’ll like the artificial intelligence coach criticizing your form is another matter.
