  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Breaking News

Passengers Killed After Amtrak Train Derails onto I-5

The Amtrak train was on its way to Portland when it derailed off a bridge over I-5 near Olympia.

By Hayat Norimine 12/18/2017 at 9:38am

Wsdot train derailed vcecco

Image: Courtesy of WSDOT

An Amtrak train headed to Portland this morning derailed off a bridge over Interstate 5 between Lakewood and Olympia, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Pierce County sheriff's office. At least six people riding the train died and others injured, according to the Associated Press

Amtrak Cascades Train 501, which reportedly left Seattle at 6am to Portland, was a new higher-speed rail line that carried 78 passengers and five crew members when it crashed and derailed off the overpass in DuPont. Injured passengers have been taken to local medical facilities for treatment. 

"All of a sudden, we felt this rocking and creaking noise, and it felt like we were heading down a hill," a passenger, Chris Karnes, told CBS News. "The next thing we know, we're being slammed into the front of our seats, windows are breaking, we stop, and there's water gushing out of the train. People were screaming." 

Four of the 77 patients being transported to hospitals in Pierce and Thurston counties have "level red" or most serious injuries, according to CHI Franciscan Health. 

Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson told The Seattle Times he predicted that "somebody is going to get killed" over the new rail line and its at-grade railroad crossings; the city tried to stop the project back in 2013, though the concerns over crossings were over pedestrian and car collisions rather than derailments. 

WSDOT told reporters the train was on the first run using a new bypass route that was created to avoid BNSF Railway tracks near Point Defiant. The Amtrak train struck vehicles on I-5 southbound and completely blocked all I-5 southbound lanes near Mounts Road. 

"Today's tragic incident in Pierce County is a serious and ongoing emergency," Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement. "Trudi and I are holding in our hearts everyone on board, and are praying for the many injured. They are our top priority, and I know first responders are doing everything to ensure everyone has the care they need."

Service between Seattle and Portland have been suspended, an Amtrak spokesperson told CBS News. I-5 in the Lacey and Olympia area have been shut down, according to WSDOT. Be prepared for an increase in traffic at ferry terminals. 

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city has offered aid to Pierce and Thurston counties and "is ready to work with Amtrak, local, state, and federal officials" to respond.

"This catastrophic derailment is horrific," she said in a released statement Monday morning. "My thoughts are with the passengers, families, and those injured as well as our first responders, firefighters, and police who rushed to the scene." 

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the derailment:

Friends and family wondering about someone who might have been on the train can call 1-800-523-9101.

Filed under
Olympia, Portland, Seattle
Show Comments

Related Content

Feast

Portland Food Festival Feast Returns This Weekend. Here's What to Know.

09/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Cannonball Productions

Bacon and Beer Classic

05/03/2017

Q&A

Jessyn Farrell on the Mayor's Race, State Legislature, and Her Future

08/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Critic's Picks

19 of Seattle’s Best Healthy Dining Destinations

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Review

The Pastries Are On Point at Cubes Baking Company

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Vino Verite

Seattle's Laid-Back, Nouveau Wine Scene

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Holiday Spirits

Miracle on 2nd: Rob Roy with a Christmas Garnish

12/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: The Return of Full Throttle Bottles and the Saint

12/15/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

8:00am By Darren Davis

Local Traditions

Land of the Sweets Remains December's Best Date Night

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 14–17

12/14/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Breaking News

Passengers Killed After Amtrak Train Derails onto I-5

12/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top Stories: Net Neutrality, Solitary Confinement, and Roy Moore

12/15/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 14–17

12/14/2017 By Darren Davis

That Washington

Bob Ferguson Is Suing Over Net Neutrality

12/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe