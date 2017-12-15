  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: The Return of Full Throttle Bottles and the Saint

Plus, Hart Coffee Company will shutter and sriracha spices up SPD's crime report.

By Rosin Saez 12/15/2017 at 10:00am

Full throttle bottles cquzpq

The first Full Throttle tap list now that it's morphed into a bottle shop and taproom.

Image: Full Throttle Bottles

Openings

Spin
Ping-Pong: It's a thing again! Spin, a table-tennis-slash-artsy-bar, is opening up posts all over the country including in downtown Seattle on Sixth Ave. It'll have a soft opening on December 16, but a big grand opening bash won’t happen until January 20; that’ll involve a mystery lineup of celebrity hosts, artists, athletes and possibly the occasional Ping-Pong pro.

Reopening

Full Throttle Bottles
Last year, owner Erika Tedin shuttered the specialty beer shop in Georgetown and passed the reigns to its current owner Jon Olken. After "all sorts of delays," Olken's opening Full Throttle Bottle, grandly, this weekend with a dozen new taps to its name. "You'll now be able to enjoy a pint or two or three of delicious beer and cider as well as wine by the glass in our new tavern," says the Facebook grand reopening event page. There will still be a large selection of to-go bottles and cans, some of which Olken's been "hoarding all year." 

The Saint Social Club
In September, Quentin Ertel closed the Saint as we knew it. But now it's back—with less quesos fundidos and more socializing. Yup, after a fresh coat of paint (a color that says, "Hello! I am a bright pink!"), The Saint Social Club is now spiritually closer to Ertel's other Capitol Hill space, Havana. The mezcal and cocktails are as on point as they ever were. The sound system will booming officially this Friday for its reopening December 15.

Caffeinated News

Hart Coffee Co.
Matt Ehresman, founder of this nano roastery in Bryant, has taken a roasting position at Victrola, he said in a Facebook announcement this week, which means bye bye Hart Coffee Co. Next door, Ventoux Roasters, which used Hart Coffee Co. for its caffeinated needs will switch to as yet to be determined source. 

Closings

Bakeman's Restaurant
After 47 years doling out sandwiches and soups—only to those who are snappy about it!—owner Jason Wang is retiring and closing down his downtown shop, says Seattle Magazine. Head to the cafeteria-style restaurant before December 22, its last day of service.

What We're Eating Now

Editors' Picks for December
When we're not writing about food we're, well, eating it of course. See what's whet our appetites this month.

What We're Reading Now

Seattle Police Department Blotter
"Man Arrested Following Sriracha-on-Pizza Dispute, Not for the Reason You'd Think" by Jonah Spangenthal-Lee
The spiciest crime report in the land.

Jewish in Seattle
"Where Is the Great Seattle Jewish Deli?" by Kathryn Robinson
A good question.

Medium.com
"A 5-Step Program to Watching Your Successful Business Fail" by Sheri LaVigne
After the beloved cheese counter the Calf and Kid in Melrose Market and then Culture Club further up Capitol Hill shuttered last year, owner Sheri LaVigne talks about what happened.

