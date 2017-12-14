  1. Arts & Culture
The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 14–17

See Charlie Brown in real life, have a Sassy Brassy Holiday with the Seattle Men's Chorus, and explore food and identity at Tender Table.

By Darren Davis 12/14/2017 at 1:45pm

20171129 139 mkydmy

Sophia Franzella and Ben Wippel in A Charlie Brown Christmas  at Taproot Theatre.

Image: Erik Stuhaug

Books & Talks

Saturday, Dec 16
Tender Table
Food, family, and identity converge at this wildly unique reading series. Seattle area poets Jane Wong, Anastacia-Reneé, and Leena Joshi fill a table with meaningful dishes from their respective upbringings and read work that explores further how a meal can inform their personal stories. ZZZ, Donations Accepted

Classical & More

Dec 17–23
A Sassy Brassy Holiday
The Seattle Men’s Chorus ascends to the very heavens with a rendition of “Joy to the World,” then follows up with “A Super Gay Christmas” and a wily Dixieland version of “Let It Snow.” A Sassy Brassy Holiday compounds the grandeur of a men’s chorus with a dash of fun and funk. Benaroya Hall, $52–$87

Dance

Thru Dec 28
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
Unlike snow days, The Nutcracker is a winter guarantee every year in Seattle. Now in its third production, after replacing Pacific Northwest Ballet’s long-tenured Maurice Sendak run, the George Balanchine iteration offers all the timeless staging and iconography that this classic ballet is known and loved for. It’s never too early to buy tickets. McCaw Hall, $26–$180

Thru Dec 28
Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker
This version of The Nutcracker uses holiday pageantry in ways that might make you blush. And you’ve never seen the Sugar Plum Fairy like this (unless you visited the Triple Door this time last year.) Featuring live music from a nine-piece jazz orchestra and some all new costume surprises. The Triple Door, $45–$55

Special Events

Dec 16 & 17
Seattle SantaCon 2017
To some, an unmissable dress up dream. To others, a holiday nightmare come to life. Whatever your feelings about hundreds of Santas parading through the streets of Seattle, get ready for SantaCon. Put on the red regalia and meet up with other Santas throughout the city. Proceeds go toward Mary's Place. Various Locations, Free–$20

Theater

Thru Dec 17
The Humans
Stephen Karam’s one-act play, about three generations of the Blake family convening at Thanksgiving, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2016. And it’s easy to see why. A story that tackles interfamilial culture clash—rural Scranton versus urban Manhattan— the vagaries of aging and dating, and more than one family secret revealed, is… well, just like your Thanksgiving dinners, right? Read our review hereSeattle Repertory Theatre, $17–$90

Thru Dec 27
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Every year, the 1965 television Christmas special, based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts characters, reliably warms family living rooms like a hearth. The stage adaptation returns to Seattle for a breezy, kid-friendly, 40-minute production featuring a melancholy Charlie Brown looking for holiday magic in a world preoccupied with seasonal commercialism. Taproot Theatre, $25

Thru Dec 30
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn
Last year’s Broadway hit, based on the 1942 musical film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, boasts all the trappings of a feel-good holiday stage spectacle: song-and-dance entertainment with music from the late, celebrated composer Irving Berlin, an idyllic New England setting, and a story of fame, the simple life, and long-simmering romance. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$120

Thru Dec 30
Howl’s Moving Castle
Based on the 1986 novel by Diana Wynne Jones, this new musical finds young Sophie Hatter in a bit of a pickle. After crossing the Witch of the Waste, she’s transformed into an old woman and must win over the good but ambivalent wizard Howl (who has a moving castle) in order to break the curse. Don’t you hate it when that happens? Book-It Repertory Theatre, $25–$99

Visual Art

Thru Jan 15
Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect
Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twen- tieth century. Exemplified in his most famous work, Christina’s World, Wyeth’s paintings project something profoundly complex and personal in pastoral living; scenes fraught with emotional stakes despite their tranquil and seemingly idyllic simplicity. Seattle Art Museum, $24.95

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

