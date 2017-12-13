Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 13–19

RN74 toasts the holidays with a champagne tasting. Image: Courtesy RN74

Thu, Dec 14

"La Croix" at FoodArt Collection

Trends come and go, but somehow a certain sparkling beverage manages to hold on. Don’t believe me? Watch Big Dipper’s “LaCroix Boi” music video and get back to me. In honor of the ultimate hipster beverage, local artist Genevieve St. Charles tackled the famous can and gave it some modern touches. Out with pretentious pamplemousse and in with flavors like “avocado toast” and “deleted Tinder.” And if the show wasn’t already Instagrammable enough, there will be a LaCroix selfie mural too. At least 35 paintings will be on display, accompanied by—you guessed it—LaCroix cocktails and actual avocado toast made by Imperfect Produce. Part of the Capitol Hill Art Walk, the reception runs from 5–9pm Thursday night and all the art will be available for purchase—a perfect Christmas gift for all you LaCroix lovers out there.

Sat, Dec 16

Champagne Fete at RN74

Holiday festivities might mean buckets of champagne, but most of us aren’t sipping Cristal—we can’t, after all, afford to be popping bottles on the reg. But RN74’s Champagne Fete helps diners live out their posh fantasies, at least for a day. Sommeliers Jeff Lindsay-Thorsen and Paul Swanson will lead a sit-down champagne tasting featuring Dom Perignon 2004, 2012 Marc Hebrart Special Club, and a 2009 Cristal vintage. The small bites are just as fancy: flaky goodness in the form of roasted wild mushroom vol au vent, coquilles St. Jacques served with uni butter and winter citrus, and oysters. If that’s not quite enough, there’s even an option to add caviar. The tasting runs from 1:30–3:30pm on Saturday and costs $95; call RN74 to make a reservation.

Sat, Dec 16

Drinking, Cursing, and Cooking with Chef Matt Fortner

The holiday season comes with plenty of tribute to jolly old St. Nick, but what about his dark counterpart? Chef Matt Fortner of Lola presents a feast dedicated to Krampus, the Austro-Bavarian punisher of children who didn't make it onto the nice list. Watch Fortner prepare squid ink pasta with clams alla diavola, goat stew with black lentils, roasted pig heads, and more. Perhaps even more tempting? Some just-as-festive beverage pairings, like a crimson Krampus cocktail with gin, allspice liqueur, absinthe, Aperol, and cranberry. Enrollment is $95, and class runs from 6–8pm at Hotel Andra.

Sat, Dec 16

Raised Doughnuts and Broadcast Coffee Popup

Perhaps the best thing about the holiday season? Cookies, eggnog, gingerbread, and the list goes on—nobody’s worried about silly “beach bodies” and it’s a free-for-all when it comes to tasty treats. But if you’re looking to shake up your baked good routine, look no further than Raised Doughnuts’ popup inside Broadcast Coffee on Saturday morning. They’ll be there from 10am until the last doughnut gets inhaled (some sage advice: get in line early). Six flavors will be available: raspberry holes, mochi pandan (a Southeast Asian plant with sweet-smelling leaves), snickerdoodle, and extra festive varieties like cranberry pine, white chocolate peppermint bark, and gingerbread fritter. Coffee, of course, will be aplenty too—and it’s up to you if you grab it before or after braving the line.



Sun, Dec 17

Gingerbread Stomp at Summit Public House

Gingerbread decorating might have a family-friendly reputation, but it doesn’t have to. Case in point: Summit Public House is throwing a 21-plus decorating party in which the grand prize winner gets to stomp on the gingerbread village to the music of their choosing. Competitors are encouraged to decorate at the pub, which will provide graham crackers, icing, and candy for last-minute contestants. The peppermint-fueled madness starts at 4pm, and gingerbread houses must be submitted by 9pm for judging. The cost of entry is $20, with all contributions donated to Lambert House. Bring your game face and practice your piping if you want to channel Godzilla and crush gingerbread men!

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.