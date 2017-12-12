  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

The cocktail lounge offers art-deco glitz and more than a little class-based discomfort at First and Yesler.

By Stefan Milne 12/12/2017 at 1:20pm

Dead line bvy4do

A sitting corner in Dead Line. 

Image: Facebook/Dead Line

If Baz Luhrmann's 2013 The Great Gatsby boondoggle were a cocktail lounge, it might feel a lot like Dead Line, the Pioneer Square cocktail lounge that opened this July. A heavy dose of art-deco glitz—most manifest in the big gilded chandeliers and the two-story mirrored wall of liquors, complete with rolling ladder—imbues the space. There’s a mezzanine with a second bar and velvety old chairs, and an area called the “Gold Room” beneath, which is largely used for private events. Blues rock—Jimi Hendrix, the Black Keys—plays. The bar is underlit and the floors are nice dark wood and there’s a large teal booth that looks readymade for gussied-up thirtysomethings to squeeze into and order bottles of your best champagne! 

When my tie-and-vest-uniformed server arrived with my Dead Line cocktail, he told me to shine my phone’s flashlight into the drink from above. I did so: the black drink’s surface glittered.  

“Cool. What is that?" 

“Gold flakes,” he said.

I took a sip and the drink’s visual pizazz carried on beautifully at first, a daiquiri-like acid hit (sour pineapple and lime), mezcal’s smoke, Chartreuses’s herbal wallop, all nicely balanced. Then that sip ended and the activated charcoal that gives the drink it’s color left a grainy texture. When you begin the drink, this isn’t so off putting; a little grit never hurt anyone. But as you proceed, the sediment settles so that the last sips become visibly viscous and feel downright chalky, and you’re left with the impression that the drink was made more for an Instagram feed than consumption.  

Deadline cocktail iv0iaa

The namesake cocktail at Dead Line. 

Image: Facebook/Dead Line

That cocktail makes perhaps a little too much metaphorical sense—a pretty thing that leaves a needlessly bad taste in your mouth—when you learn that Dead Line takes its name from Yesler Way’s old nickname, a "dead line" that, according to the bar's website, divide “the privileged north of the city from the poverty and vice to the south. Our name represents the space where all walks of life interacted; grim reality and humility entwined with privilege and opulence.”

Beyond the hugely questionable conflation of poverty with authenticity or humility (a problem that was even more blatant in their early story section), what’s odd about Dead Line is that there’s little apparent “entwining” of privilege and poverty: that Dead Line cocktail runs $15, and after tax and a 20 percent tip, cost nearly $20. Now, I dig glitz, especially in this town where it can feel like there's a city ordinance against covering a concrete floor or the ceiling's duct work. But why pretend that $20 for a drink that is literally garnished with gold is anything but a privilege or that "all walks of life" might interact here—especially in the neighborhood that still so blatantly juxtaposes MacBook-toting chic with our city's homelessness crisis? 

If you talk with the anonymous owner, he'll tell you the humility is manifest in service (which is true) and in the staff's work in the neighborhood at places like Union Gospel Mission (which is noble) and in a malt liquor flight (which is tasteless). 

But for the average patron such motives may feel a little abstract, and the only thing that digresses faintly from the highlife theme is the food menu: nine or so small plates of Latin American comfort food plated with arty glee: tacos, carne a la brasa, a dessert tamale. At $5, an order of arepitas seems humble as cocktail bar food, but then the plate arrives and the class divide reasserts itself: seven small fried cornmeal pucks atop a swipe of tomatillo aioli, a nest of pickled red onions, a dab of red pepper aioli. (They are, however, along with fries and housemade tortillas, free at happy hour.)

Of course, one person’s Baz Luhrman is another’s F. Scott Fitzgerald. Slipped behind my receipts was a card for a “Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve Bash.” The party shares its title, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” with a Fergi song from that movie’s soundtrack. If you yearn for a dip into the gilded pseudopast, sure, head to Dead Line. Me? I'll be across the street for The Sovereign's fun, funky take on art-deco. 

Filed under
Pioneer Square, Dead Line, Cocktails
Show Comments

Related Content

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Record Pie

Pizza Joint and Vinyl Shop RPM Opens in Pioneer Square

07/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Bolsters Its Lineup

04/06/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 13–19

9:00am By Jaime Archer and Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Seasonal Sustenance 2017

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

12/12/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Delis and Speakeasys

12/08/2017 By Diane Stephani

Shift Change

5 Recent Chef Shuffles in Seattle

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez and Diane Stephani

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

No pong intended

A Ping Pong Bar Bounces Into Downtown

12/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle Reacts to the Death of San Francisco Mayor, Seattle Native Ed Lee

12/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Transgender People Will Be Allowed to Serve in the Military

12/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Rural America

Is the End of Coal in the Northwest Near?

12/11/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

Seattle Imposes Limits on Short-Term Rentals

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

City Attorney's Office

Seattle's Response to Jeff Sessions's Letter on Its Sanctuary City Policy

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe