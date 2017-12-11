From Genevieve St. Charles's La Croix. Image: Courtesy of the FoodArt Collection

Tue, Dec 12

Promised Land

This month's installment of Rainier Valley Historical Society's series "Dismantling Racism" features a screening of Promised Land. The social justice documentary follows the Duwamish and Chinook as they fight for recognition of their land lost to settlers. Produced and directed by Vasant and Sarah Salcedo, the film uses the Northwest tribes as means to examine a larger problem with the dominant American understanding of Native sovereignty. Rainier Arts Center, Free

Tue, Dec 12

Navigating Seattle Traffic Without Losing Your Mind

Breaking news: Seattle is growing. It's the the ninth fastest growing city in the country, to be exact. The population explosion makes itself extra clear during rush hour on I-5. Seattle's Deputy Mayor, the former Deputy Commissioner for Traffic Planning in New York, and Director of Transportation and Climate at the Natural Resources Defense Council present a collaborative discussion addressing large-scale solutions to Seattle's traffic crisis. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Wed, Dec 13

M.E.S.H. Workshop

A haven for digital music electronics, Patchwerks hosts Berlin-based producer M.E.S.H. After the release of the dark, dream-like album Hesaitix, the experimental electronic artist leads a workshop revealing the intricacies of his production process. M.E.S.H performs a live demonstration showcasing the synthesis of visuals and sounds, with a Q&A to follow. Patchwerks, Free

Thu, Dec 14

La Croix

Millennial icon La Croix is the star of FoodArt Collection's newest exhibit, featuring new flavors that hit close to home like "Deleted Tinder," "Poke Bowl," and "Post-Bowie World." Local artist Genevieve St. Charles's unique combination of humor and honesty turns a bubbly soda into a cultural artifact. La Croix cocktails and complimentary avocado toast keep viewers fueled throughout the zeitgeist-y festivities. FoodArt Collection, Free

Thu, Dec 14

SAM Lights

The Seattle Art Museum comes up with yet another antidote for seasonal gloom as the Olympic Sculpture Park transforms into a festival of lights. See the normally naturally-lit sculptures in the collection turn glow-in-the-dark, and learn to create and control an original light design on a tree path, or make a bit of shining fashionable decor to sport around the park. Plus food trucks and hot drink sustenance. Olympic Sculpture Park, Free

Thu, Dec 14

Mexico's Poet of Light Curatorial Conversation

Distinguished Professor in Creative Writing and Art History at the University of Houston Roberto Tejada discusses the Frye's current exhibit Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Mexico’s Poet of Light. Bravo, the self-taught photo documentarian, captured Mexico during an industrial transformation with a careful attention to contrast and manipulation of light. Tejada provides deeper insight into Bravo's work by exploring the social, artistic, and political context of early 20th–century Mexico. Frye Art Museum, Free

Fri, Dec 15

Someday We'll All Be Free

Poet Laureate Luis Rodriguez, Deputy Directo of ACLU Washington Michele Storms, activist and educator Jerrell Davis, and photographer, director, and activist Wesley Roach come together for a panel discussion imagining the role libraries can play in prison abolition. The event also includes a live video call-in with co-founder of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors and a book signing with Rodriguez. Seattle Public Library, Free