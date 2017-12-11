  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

FoodArt Collection presents an ode to 'La Croix,' Olympic Sculpture Park glows in the dark, and real solutions to Seattle's traffic crisis.

By Isabel Boutiette 12/11/2017 at 11:00am

Download u896yz

From Genevieve St. Charles's La Croix. 

Image: Courtesy of the FoodArt Collection

Tue, Dec 12
Promised Land
This month's installment of Rainier Valley Historical Society's series "Dismantling Racism" features a screening of Promised Land. The social justice documentary follows the Duwamish and Chinook as they fight for recognition of their land lost to settlers. Produced and directed by Vasant and Sarah Salcedo, the film uses the Northwest tribes as means to examine a larger problem with the dominant American understanding of Native sovereignty. Rainier Arts Center, Free

Tue, Dec 12
Navigating Seattle Traffic Without Losing Your Mind
Breaking news: Seattle is growing. It's the the ninth fastest growing city in the country, to be exact. The population explosion makes itself extra clear during rush hour on I-5. Seattle's Deputy Mayor, the former Deputy Commissioner for Traffic Planning in New York, and Director of Transportation and Climate at the Natural Resources Defense Council present a collaborative discussion addressing large-scale solutions to Seattle's traffic crisis. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Wed, Dec 13
M.E.S.H. Workshop
A haven for digital music electronics, Patchwerks hosts Berlin-based producer M.E.S.H. After the release of the dark, dream-like album Hesaitix, the experimental electronic artist leads a workshop revealing the intricacies of his production process. M.E.S.H performs a live demonstration showcasing the synthesis of visuals and sounds, with a Q&A to follow. Patchwerks, Free

Thu, Dec 14
La Croix
Millennial icon La Croix is the star of FoodArt Collection's newest exhibit, featuring new flavors that hit close to home like "Deleted Tinder," "Poke Bowl," and "Post-Bowie World." Local artist Genevieve St. Charles's unique combination of humor and honesty turns a bubbly soda into a cultural artifact. La Croix cocktails and complimentary avocado toast keep viewers fueled throughout the zeitgeist-y festivities. FoodArt Collection, Free

Thu, Dec 14 
SAM Lights
The Seattle Art Museum comes up with yet another antidote for seasonal gloom as the Olympic Sculpture Park transforms into a festival of lights. See the normally naturally-lit sculptures in the collection turn glow-in-the-dark, and learn to create and control an original light design on a tree path, or make a bit of shining fashionable decor to sport around the park. Plus food trucks and hot drink sustenance. Olympic Sculpture Park, Free

Thu, Dec 14
Mexico's Poet of Light Curatorial Conversation
Distinguished Professor in Creative Writing and Art History at the University of Houston Roberto Tejada discusses the Frye's current exhibit Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Mexico’s Poet of Light. Bravo, the self-taught photo documentarian, captured Mexico during an industrial transformation with a careful attention to contrast and manipulation of light. Tejada provides deeper insight into Bravo's work by exploring the social, artistic, and political context of early 20th–century Mexico. Frye Art Museum, Free

Fri, Dec 15 
Someday We'll All Be Free
Poet Laureate Luis Rodriguez, Deputy Directo of ACLU Washington Michele Storms, activist and educator Jerrell Davis, and photographer, director, and activist Wesley Roach come together for a panel discussion imagining the role libraries can play in prison abolition. The event also includes a live video call-in with co-founder of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors and a book signing with Rodriguez. Seattle Public Library, Free

Filed under
Things to Do After Work
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks

Someday We'll All Be Free

Free Seattle Public Library

Poet Laureate Luis Rodriguez, Deputy Directo of ACLU Washington Michele Storms, activist and educator Jerrell Davis, and photographer, director, and activist...

Books & Talks

Mexico's Poet of Light Curatorial Conversation

Free Frye Art Museum

Distinguished Professor in Creative Writing and Art History at the University of Houston Roberto Tejada discusses the Frye's current exhibit Manuel Álvarez B...

Special Events

SAM Lights

Free Olympic Sculpture Park

The Seattle Art Museum comes up with yet another antidote for seasonal gloom as the Olympic Sculpture Park transforms into a festival of lights. See the norm...

Art

La Croix

Free FoodArt Collection

Millennial icon La Croix is the star of FoodArt Collection's newest exhibit, featuring new flavors that hit close to home like "Deleted Tinder," "Poke Bowl,"...

Art, Concerts

M.E.S.H. Workshop

Free Patchwerks

A haven for digital music electronics, Patchwerks hosts Berlin-based producer M.E.S.H. After the release of the dark, dream-like album Hesaitix, the experime...

Books & Talks

Navigating Seattle Traffic Without Losing Your Mind

Free Seattle Art Museum

Breaking news: Seattle is growing. It's the the ninth fastest growing city in the country, to be exact. The population explosion makes itself extra clear dur...

Film

Promised Land

Free Rainier Arts Center

This month's installment of Rainier Valley Historical Society's series "Dismantling Racism" features a screening of Promised Land. The social justice documen...

Related Content

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: November 13–17

11/13/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: November 27–December 1

11/27/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Culture Fix

Things to Do Thanksgiving Week 2017

11/20/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Delis and Speakeasys

12/08/2017 By Diane Stephani

Shift Change

5 Recent Chef Shuffles in Seattle

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez and Diane Stephani

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 6–12

12/06/2017 By Jaime Archer

Popup Dispatch

Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

12/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

Rural America

Is the End of Coal in the Northwest Near?

12/11/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

Seattle Imposes Limits on Short-Term Rentals

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

Seattle's Response to Jeff Sessions's Letter on Its Sanctuary City Policy

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Seattle City Light CEO's Resignation, KeyArena Renovations, and Al Franken

12/08/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Durkan Signs KeyArena Renovation Plan

12/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington's Senators Call on Franken to Resign

12/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe