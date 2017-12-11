  1. Arts & Culture
Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

The Sounders failed to execute any sort of game plan and thus Toronto FC took home the 2017 MLS Cup.

By Darren Davis 12/11/2017 at 10:32am

25075753058 b08ff786ee o klx17w

Image: Mike Fietchner/Courtesy Sounders FC Communications

The Sounders failed to #DefendTheCup on Saturday, losing to Toronto FC 2-0. But that score does not reflect how thoroughly Toronto dominated the match from start to finish. The 2017 MLS championship was, in fact, a rout.

Even someone watching soccer for the first time could get the gist: Toronto controlled the ball a whole lot and the Sounders did not. The Reds took 22 shots on goal to the Rave Green's 7. It's thanks to goalkeeper Stefan Frei that the game remained tied for 66 minutes. Meanwhile, Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono was at one point seen checking his phone and enjoying a nice pilsner on the pitch.

We Seattleites know too well the sting of almost bringing home back-to-back championships. But really, this one wasn't that close. The Sounders showed very little of the brilliance that made them so successful all year, and lost by failing to execute any sort of real game plan. Toronto capitalized on this. And they earned the win.

Now is the time to reflect on how impressive it is to play in back-to-back MLS Cups at all, and think ahead to a Sounders can make a three-peat appearance.

Nah, too soon. Reflect on Stefan Frei's dogs instead:

 

 

 

