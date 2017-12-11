  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Council

Seattle Imposes Limits on Short-Term Rentals

A cap on short-term rental units accompanies a tax to take effect in 2019.

By Hayat Norimine 12/11/2017 at 6:13pm

Apartment for rent photo1 lu9qcp

With skyrocketing housing prices across the city, Seattle officials for two years grappled with another step to what they say would help address the city's affordable housing shortage: Regulate short-term rentals.

Since 2015 when the city began negotiations, Seattle council members on Monday unanimously passed legislation that would cap the number of units owners can rent out as short-term housing.

It's the third and final installment of recently adopted city policy to encourage owners to use available homes for permanent housing, rather than short-term vacation units like Airbnb.

Those already operating short-term rental units can rent two units in the first year, including their primary residence. Property owners also need to obtain permits for every unit they rent out.

The cap accompanies a tax of $14 per night for an entire unit, $8 for a private or shared room, all to take effect in 2019—raising an estimated $7 million a year to be spent on the city's initiative to curb displacement.

"We have ended in a very different place from where we started," said Rob Johnson, who took over the bill after Tim Burgess left the city council. "I don't think it's a bad compromise by any stretch of the imagination. We met a very diverse set of objectives with a very diverse set of stakeholders."

One of those major changes included a controversial amendment by Sally Bagshaw that reduced the area where property owners can continue using grandfathered short-term rentals; now it's just the downtown core, between around Cherry and Olive streets.

The council's public hearing before the meeting extended well over an hour with many commenters, several of them Sea to Sky rental operators, opposed to Bagshaw's amendment.

Bagshaw said she believed homeowners had a right to living in a quiet place without being surrounded by vacationing renters in the same building. The amendment passed in a 5-2 vote, with Johnson—who said it reduces jobs and the city's revenue from the bill—and Lorena Gonzalez voting no.

Another amendment by Mike O'Brien, and opposed by many rental operators, would have added another $2 to the $14 per night tax to cover administrative costs for the regulation; council members instead opted for a Lisa Herbold substitute to study a fee that's appropriate to charge.

Burgess back in early 2016 announced plans to look into regulating short-term rentals, following efforts to also regulate the rideshare industry. Legislation got delayed for another year after pushback from Airbnb and other short-term rental and tourism companies.

Filed under
Rob Johnson, Tim Burgess, Housing, Airbnb, Short-Term Rentals, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Mayor Announces Broad Upzone Plans

11/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

City Council Approves Tax on Airbnb Rentals

11/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Office

Highlights from Burgess's 2018 Budget Proposal

09/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Is Consensus Gone After Tim Burgess?

09/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Delis and Speakeasys

12/08/2017 By Diane Stephani

Shift Change

5 Recent Chef Shuffles in Seattle

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez and Diane Stephani

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 6–12

12/06/2017 By Jaime Archer

Popup Dispatch

Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

12/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

Rural America

Is the End of Coal in the Northwest Near?

12/11/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

Seattle Imposes Limits on Short-Term Rentals

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

Seattle's Response to Jeff Sessions's Letter on Its Sanctuary City Policy

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Seattle City Light CEO's Resignation, KeyArena Renovations, and Al Franken

12/08/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Durkan Signs KeyArena Renovation Plan

12/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington's Senators Call on Franken to Resign

12/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe