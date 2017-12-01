  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

News Roundup

Top Stories: Durkan and Mosqueda Sworn In, No Charges Against Urquhart, Port Commission Settlement

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Araz Hachadourian 12/1/2017 at 4:08pm

38712377951 9968747c3c o myow7u

Image: Seattle City Council/Flickr

 1. Mayor Jenny Durkan and city council member Teresa Mosqueda were sworn in Tuesday afternoon. Durkan hit the ground running, traveling to five locations to make speeches and signing three executive orders in her first 24 hours. Mosqueda, whose addition to the council makes the legislative body a supermajority of women and a majority people of color, gave a speech with a message to continue the .

2. Jenny Durkan followed up on her campaign promise of free college tuition by signing an executive order to create a framework for the Seattle Promise College Tuition Program. On the campaign trail, Durkan said the program would offer all graduating public high school students two years of free in-state community or vocational college tuition. She also signed two other orders: one to create a rental voucher program and one to review the city’s Race and Social Justice Initiative.

 3. Snohomish County Prosecutor Mark Roe announced Friday that there will be no charges pressed against King County Sheriff John Urquhart. The Seattle Times reported that despite finding probable cause sustaining allegations that Urquhart groped a former deputy, Roe said the act did not rise to the charge of felony and the statute of limitations has passed on a gross misdemeanor charge.

 4. A 26-group coalition filed an appeal against Seattle's final environmental impact statement for upzoning throughout the city. The proposed upzoning would affect 27 neighborhoods and allow taller buildings in exchange for new developments include a percentage of affordable housing or pay a fee. The coalition is arguing that the MHA program would do the opposite of what it's intended to accomplish and displace low-income residents.

5.  The Port of Seattle reached an $8 million settlement over the firing of two employees under former Port Commissioner John Creighton. The Seattle Times reported the former employees claimed they were terminated for opposing retail space lease concessions made to friends and supporters of Creighton.

 6. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about meeting the Russian ambassador. Flynn is the first senior White House official to plead guilty in the investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 elections. Court documents on Flynn’s testimony do not disclose if President Donald Trump was aware of his actions but indicate a senior member of his transition team directed him, The New York Times reported.

 7. As the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the tax bill Friday, U.S. Senator Patty Murray called the plan “health care sabotage” on the Senate floor. Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell have publicly condemned the bill as detrimental to working-class people in Washington:

Filed under
Trump, John Urquhart, City Counci Elections, Teresa Mosqueda, Mayor's Office, Jenny Durkan
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Seattle's New Mayor, City Council Member Sworn In

11/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

Seattle Peoples Party Is Hosting a Candidate Debate

10/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Office

Mayor-Elect Announces Her Transition Team

11/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Mayor’s Budget, GOP Tax Bill, Sanctuary Status

11/17/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cafe Comebacks and Brewery Revivals

1:10pm By Diane Stephani

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Mercato Stellina and Chávez Cozy Up in a New Pike Place Space

11/30/2017 By Jaime Archer

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 29–December 5

11/29/2017 By Jaime Archer

Ticket Alert

Here's the Story Behind Canlis's Mysterious New Year's Eve Dance Party

11/28/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 30–December 3

11/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

Your Guide to Seattle Holiday Events, 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle, December 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: November 27–December 1

11/27/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Good Bad Movies

James Franco's The Disaster Artist Is Screening in Seattle

11/25/2017 By Alison Klein

News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: Durkan and Mosqueda Sworn In, No Charges Against Urquhart, Port Commission Settlement

4:08pm By Araz Hachadourian

Mayor's Office

Durkan Takes the First Step Toward Her Free College Tuition Plan

11/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

City Hall

Seattle's New Mayor, City Council Member Sworn In

11/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Barring a Good Reason, Attorneys Can No Longer Mention Immigration Status

11/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

As Expected, Superior Court Rules Against Seattle's Income Tax

11/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe