This Week in Restaurant News: Cafe Comebacks and Brewery Revivals

It's a fine time for beer (which is always). Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock/DisobeyArt

Openings

Dexter Brewhouse

After temporary closure, the SLU brew pub has relaunched with a brand new chef. Jon Langley, previously of Heavy Restaurant Group, has re-added weekday lunch service and added weekend brunch. All food is made in house, along with 16 beers on tap from Mollusk Brewing.

Mirage Beer Company

According to Eater Seattle, Seattle's newest brewery makes its debut this weekend at Chuck's Hop Shop in Greenwood, focusing on sours and fruited beer. Owner Michael Dempster's first four beers include a saison aged in Pinot Noir barrels, an oak-aged brett saison, a Czech-style pilsner, and Northeast-style pale ale.

Jerk Shack

Caribbean food truck Papa Bois has opened a restaurant in Belltown across from El Gaucho, reports Eater Seattle. The menu focuses on jerk spice-rubbed chicken and pork, and also includes seafood and sides such as ginger yams and sweet potato cornbread.

Queen Anne's Masonry

The Neapolitan pizza joint has opened a second location in Fremont near the bridge, with 24 beers on tap and the same menu as the original, per Eater Seattle.

Menu Mods

Bramling Cross

Ethan Stowell's Ballard Ave spot has launched a new menu that utilizes their wood-fired grill to its maximum potential. The popular Bramling burger with pickle fries is remaining, but the restaurant has shifted from its gastropub identity to focus more on meat, seafood, and vegetables cooked over applewood.

Up and Running

South Sound Coffee Trail

Coffee lovers rejoice, the self-guided coffee tour has launched in the Olympia region with a curated road map of regional cafes and roasteries, and details on coffee cuppings and tastings.

Return of the Cafe

Cafe Racer

The Ravenna cafe closed its doors in October, and is making a swift comeback under Jeff Ramsey, reports The Stranger. In addition to making some upgrades to the food and service, Ramsey will be working with the Sanctuary Art Center, a homeless youth arts program.

Brunch Beat

Daniel's Broiler

The South Lake Union location is now open for lunch and weekend brunch, with the new menu still serving some of the more popular dinner items and adding brunch dishes such as a classic eggs benedict, and biscuits and gravy with prime steakhouse hash. With the new hours at Daniel's, Chandler's Crabhouse has stopped serving lunch.