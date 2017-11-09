  1. Arts & Culture
The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 9–12

Found Footage Fest brings weird VHS to Central Cinema, artist Emily Gherard reflects on a tumultuous year, and one last chance to see Pacific Northwest Ballet's 'Her Story.'

By Darren Davis 11/9/2017 at 12:38pm

Fff pic audience hr gzrxmh

A previous Found Footage Fest showcasing some weird VHS. Check it out at Central Cinema.

Image: Courtesy Found Footage Fest

Dance

Thru Nov 11
Her Story
Three accomplished female choreographers—Jessica Lang, Twyla Tharp, and Crystal Pite—each contribute one piece in a trio of ballet performances. Her Story draws from a diverse pool of inspiration, including Russian minimalism, the paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, and music from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller PsychoI've never seen anything quite like it. McCaw Hall, $20–$187

Film

Nov 9–16
Cinema Italian Style
The Seattle International Film Festival presents its ninth-annual celebration of contemporary Italian films. The weeklong event runs the gamut of cinema hailing from the peninsula, including documentaries, dramas, and bittersweet romances. The fest also includes filmmaker panels, wine tastings, and a pair of parties straight out of the Mediterranean. Check out some of our picks hereSIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Nov 11 & 12
Found Footage Fest
Like prospectors panning for gold, The Onion's Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher from Late Show with David Letterman search thrift stores across the country to unearth uncanny, bizarre, and unintentionally brilliant VHS recordings left behind. This collection of found footage includes little gems lost to memory, like a Taco Ball-sponsored Desert Storm parade, a retrospective of on-air bloopers from local North Dakota TV, and Reagan-era panic bait over Satanic cults. Central Cinema, $15

Food & Drink

Nov 10–12
Cowabunga
Cowabunga will bring together farmers and ranchers from across the Pacific Northwest, accompanied by Seattle Met’s food editor’s top-pick restaurants, chefs, distillers, brewers, winemakers, and beef lovin’ readers for a weekend of celebrating America’s favorite livestock. Read all about it here. Amazon SLU Campus, $20–$150

Sat, Nov 11
Oyster New Year
Every November since 1992, Elliott’s Oyster House has thrown a party celebrating delicious local bivalves. Slurp over 30 varieties of oysters, paired with local wines and microbrews to benefit the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring clean water for the Sound’s marine life. Elliot's Oyster House, $175

Visual Art

Sat, Nov 11
Emily Gherard: It All Burns
The Seattle-based artist returns to Bridge Productions, this time with work from, and in response to, this past year of turmoil and uncertainty. Many of Gherard's new paintings look as though they've been charred by fire and weighted with fatigue. Others hide a glow of red, like embers still alive under cover of ash and soot. It's the sort of allegorical work that causes you to think back on everything that's happened since last November and say, "Me too." Bridge Productions, Free

Thru Jan 15 
Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect
Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twen- tieth century. Exemplified in his most famous work, Christina’s World, Wyeth’s paintings project something profoundly complex and personal in pastoral living; scenes fraught with emotional stakes despite their tranquil and seemingly idyllic simplicity. Seattle Art Museum, $24.95

Thru Apr 15
The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection
For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museumwide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculpture, video, and photography each enunciate the museum’s larger mission to showcase art as a catalyst for empathy, a bridge to meaningful civic dialogue and engagement. Henry Art Gallery, $10

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

