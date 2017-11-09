  1. Eat & Drink
Erik Jackson Is the New Executive Chef at Vendemmia

Meanwhile, Rock Silva's moved on to help Brian Clevenger fine tune his forthcoming Eastlake restaurant.

By Rosin Saez 11/9/2017 at 12:28pm

Vendemmia front htoxgz

Erik Jackson now holding it down at Madrona's Vendemmia.

Image: Rosin Saez

Erik Jackson, formerly chef de cuisine at The Coterie Room and head chef at Capitol Cider for some three and a half years, is the new chef at Brian Clevenger’s Vendemmia. As of two months ago, Jackson has been installed inside the Madrona restaurant holding down the pasta temple that Clevenger built. Jackson's originally from the Midwest, Indianapolis to be precise, but having lived in Seattle for 15 years he knows his way around a Pacific Northwest–focused menu. Indeed, he's worked in such kitchens as Spur Gastropub, a Tom Douglas joint or two, plus the short-lived Chop Shop Cafe and Bar.

Jackson also founded Rough Draft, which has been putting on one-off dinners since 2010, alongside Aaron Wilcenski and Nick Jarvis. You can catch the trio's next popup-slash-charity-dinner in December at the Marion Loft in Ballard. Stay tuned for more details on that front.

Erik jackson cap cider ahriyg

Erik Jackson

Until then, Jackson will tend to Vendemmia, making fresh pasta for two hours of his day—"the zen moments."

As for Rock Silva, who previously held court at Vendemmia before Jackson, he's helping Brian Clevenger ready his next restaurant in Eastlake. When it opens Silva will helm the new kitchen there. And at Capitol Cider, Matthew Woolen, a pastry chef by trade, is holding down the kitchen in Jackson's absence. 

Erik Jackson, Vendemmia
