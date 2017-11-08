Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 8–14

Wed, Nov 8

Grand Opening of Cascade Coffee Works

Cascade Coffee Works, the newest addition to the Seattle Coffee Works family, has been in soft open mode since October 30. But come Wednesday the team will officially kick things off with what they do best: coffee. From 8am–4pm, the entire menu—even fancy drinks like pour-overs and lattes—will be free, and the first 300 guests will also get their hands on a $10 drink coupon for future coffee emergencies. Following the grand opening, Cascade Coffee Works will shift to its regular hours, 6am–7pm. Celebrate the onslaught of happy hour with a glass of wine (or two—we’re not one to judge).

Wed, Nov 8

Crowley Wine Dinner at How to Cook a Wolf

One of the best bonuses of chilly weather: hearty harvest dinners. At How to Cook a Wolf, chef Nicole Matson is hosting an evening of seasonal dishes with a Crowley Wine pairing. Look forward to a pear salad, seared foie gras, Yukon potato gnocchi, squab confit, and so much more. Tyson Crowley will be present during the entire dinner to discuss his wines, including a side-by-side comparison of two of his 2015 pinot noirs. There will be two seatings, one beginning at 5:30pm and the second at 8:30pm. The meal rings in at $135, and diners should call ahead to save a spot, as there are just 24 at each seating.

Fri–Sun, Nov 10–12

Cowabunga

Have you heard? This weekend we're throwing a massive festival dedicated to beef: burgers, steak, various underappreciated and delicious body parts, and all other cow-adjacent delights like cheese, ice cream, and milkshakes. Check out our various event previews and get your tickets at cowabungausa.com.

Sun, Nov 12

Best Chefs You've Never Heard Of

Famous restaurateur Ethan Stowell is teaming up with Goldfinch Tavern’s Joe Ritchie to host an evening spotlighting chefs that fly under the radar at Seattle’s best restaurants. Held at the Four Seasons from 6–9pm, guests will wander through the ballroom to taste an appetizer and main bite from each guest chef. And hold onto your hat, because it’s a lengthy lineup: Alexus Williams of Navy Strength, Sonny Bato of Marination Ma Kai, Christopher Coker of Adana, Mitch Mayers of Lark, Tyson Wardwell of Salare, Jason Melton of the Four Seasons, Sadie White of Tavolàta, and Jeremy Arnold of Hitchcock. A whopping three of them are serving up pork dishes, but also look out for bison tenderloin, smoked venison, and crispy sweetbreads. Tickets are $75 and include two drink tickets.

Mon, Nov 13

Taste of the Seahawks

Sure, snacks and football go together like peanut butter and jelly, but those wings and chips are usually enjoyed on the couch in front of the TV. Not this time around: At Taste of the Seahawks, guests can stroll around the Delta Sky360° Club at CenturyLink Field to munch on bites from restaurants like Lark, The Lakehouse, Ma’ono, and Copine. Seahawks players will also be there to mingle, and the entertainment for the night comes from the Craig Terrill Band—yes, the former Seahawk Craig Terrill. Over 20 restaurants and almost 50 wineries, breweries, and distilleries will be bringing their fare to the 21-plus event. The evening runs from 6–10pm and tickets cost $150, with proceeds benefiting Food Lifeline and Ben’s Fund.

Ticket Alert: Nov 18

Seattle, Let's Eat

Formerly an editor at Bon Appétit and BuzzFeed, Alison Roman tackled her first book back in 2015, dedicating 48 pages to her favorite ingredient: lemons. Just last month, she released her first full-length cookbook, Dining In, with 125 recipes and a dash of brash humor. Come November 18, Roman will be at the London Plane to partake in a four-course family dinner with dishes inspired by her book. The evening kicks off at 7pm and will most definitely feature plenty of wine; for tickets, call the London Plane.





