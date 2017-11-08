  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Turkey Time 2017

Where to Dine Out for Thanksgiving

Not interested in cooking this year? Here's our roundup of restaurants to check out for a hands-off holiday.

By Diane Stephani 11/8/2017 at 8:45am

Shutterstock 699689938 gmh5xd

That's a mighty fine bird.

Image: Shutterstock/Sayers1

These restaurants are serving their very own Thanksgiving dinners, meaning you get to enjoy the best meal of the year without all the cleanup (or obligation to keep entertaining guests when you're really just ready for a nap). Reservations, as per usual, are essential.

Miller's Guild

Chef Jason Wilson and his team bring you a four-course menu with highlights like honey nut squash soup, classic wood-roasted turkey and braised legs, and a grilled and dry-aged eye of rib steak. $89 per person; call 206-443-3663 for reservations. 

Tilth

Four courses with three different options for meat, as field roast and grass run ribeye join classic turkey breast.  Top it off with pecan pie or pumpkin cashew coconut cheesecake. $85 per adult; call 206-633-0801 for reservations. 

Cafe Flora

Vegetarians can find solace in four meatless courses, with most options also available as vegan and gluten free. This year's menu includes roasted acorn squash wedge with chanterelles, spiced apple parsnip soup with brussel sprouts, and a pumpkin mousse with candied pepitas and meringue. $75 per person; call 206-325-9100 for reservations. 

Local 360

Dinner is served by plate with all of the classics: cider brined free range turkey, roasted brussels sprouts, buttermilk biscuits, cranberries, celery root puree, and of course, pumpkin pie.  Also available are additional sides such as fennel sausage stuffing, sauteed wild mushrooms, and fingerling potatoes. $39 per plate, $7 per additional side; call 206-441-9360 for reservations.

RN74

Three courses and a selection of sides, with choices like sweet potato gnocchi, lobster, filet beef Wellington, roasted heritage turkey, and roasted foie gras stuffing. Fall apple cobbler and mousse au chocolat join pumpkin pie in the dessert lineup. $75 per person, $40 optional wine pairings; call 206-456-7474 for reservations.

Trace

The all-you-can-eat buffet is every turkey lover's dream. Macadamia nut stuffing, white and dark turkey meat, smoked ham, ginger orange cranberry sauce, and a game changer: spiced and spiked hot apple cider. $75 per person, $25 optional beverage pairing; call 206-264-6060 for reservations. 

Dunbar Room

A four-course buffet with highlights such as a cheese plate, farro and greens salad, sage roasted turkey, cedar plank salmon, roasted yams, and apple Normandy tart. $77 per person; call 206-693-3767 for reservations. 

The Lakehouse

Four courses of family style goodness, with roasted carrot soup, twice baked sunchokes with salmon roe, roasted squash salad with cheddar and autumn greens, and classic roasted turkey with apple chanterelle stuffing, green bean casserole, and cranberry chutney. Pecan or pumpkin pie to finish. $70 per person; call 425-454-7076 for reservations.

Trellis

Three courses with  oysters, scallops, smoked venison, and pan roasted wild stripe bass, in addition to traditional smoked turkey, cranberry compote, and hazelnut-sage and sourdough stuffing. $85 per person; call 425-284-5900 for reservations.

The Herbfarm

The five-diamond restaurant in Woodinville is offering its nine-course Harvest Table dinner, and diners on Thanksgiving will get to leave the restaurant with pre-prepared leftovers to enjoy the next day. $295 per person; call 425-485-5300 for reservations.

Filed under
Thanksgiving 2017, Thanksgiving
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Herbfarm

$$$$ Continental 14590 NE 145th St

It’s the pull-out-all-the-stops, Big Night Out dining room in the state, maybe in three states—and it’s pure culinary pleasure. Its genesis is the stuff of l...

Editor’s Pick

Trellis

$$$ Continental 220 Kirkland Ave

Downtown Kirkland was a pretty sorry place to find yourself with an appetite—until this sleek stunner opened off the lobby of the Kirkland Heathman Hotel. Th...

Editor’s Pick

The Lakehouse

$$$ American/New American, Northwest 10455 NE Fifth Pl

Jason Wilson’s newest restaurant sits adjacent to the W Hotel in Bellevue’s new Lincoln Square expansion. This explains the exceedingly sharp dining room, de...

Dunbar Room

$$ American/New American, Northwest 900 Madison St.

The former Hunt Club inside the Hotel Sorrento is refreshed and reborn as a bistro of sorts, with wood paneling, Moroccan tile floors, and an uber seasonal N...

Trace

$$$ American/New American 1112 Fourth Avenue

Editor’s Pick

RN74

$$$$ French 1425 Fourth Ave

Restaurateur Michael Mina busted the myth that national names can’t succeed in Seattle (he is from Ellensburg, after all). He did it with a downtown outpost ...

Local 360

$$ American/New American 2234 First Ave

Holding down the corner of First and Bell is this sweet-spirited spot with raw timbers, lofty ceilings, long tables, and a drop-in ambiance—Belltown’s versio...

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Flora

$$ American/New American, Vegan, Vegetarian 2901 E Madison St

Long the vegetarian standard-bearer in town, this beloved Madison Valley dining room can make gluten-free taste good. Its quesadilla starter—roasted yam in a...

Editor’s Pick

Tilth

$$$ Continental 1411 N 45th St

The original remains the best of Maria Hines’s restaurant trifecta—in a cozy Wallingford bungalow named for soil at its most fertile, chef Maria Hines reache...

Miller's Guild

$$$$ American/New American 612 Stewart St

This all-day downtown restaurant adjoining the lobby of the Hotel Max is like a cave designed by Martha Stewart: lights low, lines classic, firewood stacked ...

Related Content

SECRET SUPPER 2017

Slide Show: Seattle Met's 5th Annual Secret Supper

08/15/2017

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat Beat

Bumbershoot's B-Eats Returns for a Second Serving

08/21/2017 By Jaime Archer

The Safety Dance

Best Restaurants 2017: Adana

08/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 8–14

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Turkey Time 2017

Where to Dine Out for Thanksgiving

8:45am By Diane Stephani

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Less Wasted

Can a Cocktail Be Sustainable?

11/07/2017 By Stefan Milne

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Plant-Based Burgers

Vegetarian Burgers Have Arrived in the Denny Regrade—'Table Opens Today

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Film File

Ciao, Cinephiles! SIFF's Cinema Italian Style Starts This Week

11:56am By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: November 6–10

11/07/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Theater Review

'Her Story' Is Unlike Anything I've Seen on Stage

11/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Cary Moon Concedes in the Mayor's Race

6:22pm By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

With Dhingra's Win, Democrats Take Control of the State Senate

8:57am By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda Will Be Seattle's Next City Council Member

11/07/2017 By Manola Secaira, Jaime Archer, and Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan Is Seattle's New Mayor

11/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine and Araz Hachadourian

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Guest Opinion

What to Expect in a Mayoral Transition

11/07/2017 With Marco Lowe

Style & Shopping

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 6–12

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe