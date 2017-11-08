Where to Dine Out for Thanksgiving

That's a mighty fine bird. Image: Shutterstock/Sayers1

These restaurants are serving their very own Thanksgiving dinners, meaning you get to enjoy the best meal of the year without all the cleanup (or obligation to keep entertaining guests when you're really just ready for a nap). Reservations, as per usual, are essential.

Chef Jason Wilson and his team bring you a four-course menu with highlights like honey nut squash soup, classic wood-roasted turkey and braised legs, and a grilled and dry-aged eye of rib steak. $89 per person; call 206-443-3663 for reservations.

Four courses with three different options for meat, as field roast and grass run ribeye join classic turkey breast. Top it off with pecan pie or pumpkin cashew coconut cheesecake. $85 per adult; call 206-633-0801 for reservations.

Vegetarians can find solace in four meatless courses, with most options also available as vegan and gluten free. This year's menu includes roasted acorn squash wedge with chanterelles, spiced apple parsnip soup with brussel sprouts, and a pumpkin mousse with candied pepitas and meringue. $75 per person; call 206-325-9100 for reservations.

Dinner is served by plate with all of the classics: cider brined free range turkey, roasted brussels sprouts, buttermilk biscuits, cranberries, celery root puree, and of course, pumpkin pie. Also available are additional sides such as fennel sausage stuffing, sauteed wild mushrooms, and fingerling potatoes. $39 per plate, $7 per additional side; call 206-441-9360 for reservations.

Three courses and a selection of sides, with choices like sweet potato gnocchi, lobster, filet beef Wellington, roasted heritage turkey, and roasted foie gras stuffing. Fall apple cobbler and mousse au chocolat join pumpkin pie in the dessert lineup. $75 per person, $40 optional wine pairings; call 206-456-7474 for reservations.

The all-you-can-eat buffet is every turkey lover's dream. Macadamia nut stuffing, white and dark turkey meat, smoked ham, ginger orange cranberry sauce, and a game changer: spiced and spiked hot apple cider. $75 per person, $25 optional beverage pairing; call 206-264-6060 for reservations.

A four-course buffet with highlights such as a cheese plate, farro and greens salad, sage roasted turkey, cedar plank salmon, roasted yams, and apple Normandy tart. $77 per person; call 206-693-3767 for reservations.

Four courses of family style goodness, with roasted carrot soup, twice baked sunchokes with salmon roe, roasted squash salad with cheddar and autumn greens, and classic roasted turkey with apple chanterelle stuffing, green bean casserole, and cranberry chutney. Pecan or pumpkin pie to finish. $70 per person; call 425-454-7076 for reservations.

Three courses with oysters, scallops, smoked venison, and pan roasted wild stripe bass, in addition to traditional smoked turkey, cranberry compote, and hazelnut-sage and sourdough stuffing. $85 per person; call 425-284-5900 for reservations.

The five-diamond restaurant in Woodinville is offering its nine-course Harvest Table dinner, and diners on Thanksgiving will get to leave the restaurant with pre-prepared leftovers to enjoy the next day. $295 per person; call 425-485-5300 for reservations.