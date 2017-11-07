  1. Arts & Culture
Culture Fix: November 6–10

Seattle dance duo Forthun and Rome presents 'Fables and Reality,' local filmmakers respond to the work of Andrew Wyeth, and Hugo House gets ready for its big move.

By Isabel Boutiette 11/7/2017 at 11:31am

Fables reality ah9xg4

Marcella Sweeney dances in choreographer Ethan Rome's piece Caelestis.

Image: SWeissbach Photography

Tue, Nov 7
Unsettling the Occupation: Israel and Palestine in 2017
In 1967, the Israeli government began a temporary occupation of Palestinian territories. 50 years later, the occupation proves anything but temporary. Award-winning author and professor Gershon Shafir presents his new book A Half Century of Occupation, which breaks down and analyzes the polarizing, complex, and deadly Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Thomson Hall at the University of Washington, Free

Tue, Nov 7 
Rural Voices: Confronting Climate Change Through Community Art
Seattle-based artist and activist Carolyn Law says art, and not just science, may play a role in combatting climate change—if not in controlling carbon emissions, then at least by contributing to the hot button topic in a meaningful way. In the community outreach project "Rural Voices," Law fosters an unifying dialogue to mend the rural-urban divide surrounding the increasingly pressing climate crisis. Phinney Center, $5

Wed, Nov 8
Wyeth Film Sprint Screening
Considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Andrew Wyeth's realist landscape and portrait paintings focus on the beauty and gloom of rural life. Director Terrence Malick took inspiration from Wyeth's paintings in his film Days of Heaven, which won an Academy Award soon after its release in 1978. Seattle Art Museum assigned local filmmakers a Wyeth painting from the SAM's exhibit In Retrospect, and challenges them to come up with a short cinematic masterpiece in just a week. Before winners claims their trophies (three $500 prizes), catch the screening of all the Film Sprint results. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Thu, Nov 9
Emerald Street: Race, Class, Culture, and the History of Hip-Hop in the Northwest
Hip-hop remains central to the Northwest's music scene—from Blue Scholars and Shabazz Palaces to Sir Mix-A-Lot and Macklemore. Lesser know are the zines, producers, clothing lines, break dance crews, and grassroots organizations that help foster the local scene. Seattle-based author, historian, and professor Daudi Abe uses the history of hip-hop as a lens to examine the progress of ideologies, styles, and social movements. Northwest African American Museum, Free

Fri, Nov 10
Hugo Literary Series: Jericho Brown, Porochista Khakpour, Rachel Kessler
With an upcoming permanent move in mind, Hugo House's Literary Series focuses on property as a concept. This round of the series features work from American Book Award–winning poet Jericho Brown (The New Testament), New York-based novelist and memoirist Porochista Khakpour (Sick), and local poet, essayist, performer, and artist Rachel Kessler. Seattle-based genre-defying composer and performer Katie Jacobson presents a musical response to the theme "Area Protected by Neighborhood Watch." Fred Wildlife Refuge, $25

Fri, Nov 10
Fables and Reality
Seattle's new dance theater Forthun+Rome partners with guest artists Relay Dance Collective for their new show, Fables and Reality—an exploration of myth, true history, fairy tales, and literature. Dancer and choreographer CarliAnn Forthun's new piece deals with the universal experience of loss and confronting reality, while her artistic partner Ethan Rome's Caelestis investigates Korean-American folk tales that address life and afterlife. Yaw Theater, $15–$20

Fri, Nov 10
Best of the Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show
Geometric Picasso-esque paintings, brightly colored pottery, turquoise-studded jewelry, avant-garde fashion, tiny insect sculptures, and artisan chocolate—the biannual Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show features almost every artsy collectible imaginable. The fair hosts over one hundred of the Pacific Northwest's most highly regarded artists. Plus, on-site food trucks and espresso. Hanger 30 at Magnuson Park, $8

