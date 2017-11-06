Wear What When: November 6–12

Get ready for the Goodwill Glitter Sale...and shoes, lots of shoes. Image: Courtesy of Goodwill

Thu, Nov 9

Wreath Making at Chophouse Row

Head over to this Capitol Hill row of local shops where there will be holiday popups for early shoppers and live Brazilian jazz music alongside a wreath-making workshop with Brita Fisher. Choose from a kids', small, or large ($12–$65) sized wreath, then make your own seasonal masterpiece, all with a glass of wine from Bar Ferdinand in hand—or nearby rather.

Nov 11 & 12

Goodwill's 34th Annual Glitter Sale

It's back: The yearly sale in which the local nonprofit brings out the good goods—Manolo Blahnik stilettos, Dooney and Burke arm candy, Kate Spade wallets, and other designer wear (masculine formal wear, too!). The event is free, but oh boy will stuff be going fast, be sure to arrive early. The sale goes from 9 until 6.

Sat, Nov 11

Thanksgiving by Femail x Prairie Underground

Peruse the latest collection of color, collage, and collaboration from Seattle's Femail, that has reconstructed garments from Prairie Underground's archive. On Saturday, from 6 to 9, head to the Georgetown boutique where there will also be an art installation and live performances throughout the evening. All items will be available for purchase with three looks available for auction, the proceeds of which will benefit Muses: Conscious Fashion Studio.