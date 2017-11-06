Vegetarian Burgers Have Arrived in the Denny Regrade—'Table Opens Tomorrow

Behold: the 'Table Burger Image: Courtesy of 'Table

About three months ago we got pretty stoked for the upcoming new spot from Mark Fuller and Doug Kawasaki: 'Table—yes, it's a shorthand play on the word vegetable, fitting for the fast-casual joint's meatless menu. But the wait is over. 'Table is opening in the Denny Regrade tomorrow, November 7.

“Mark and I are pretty staunch meat-eaters,” said Kawasaki back in August, who was most recently the executive director of operations at the John Howie empire. Still, the pair of kindred meat spirits respect the power of the vegetable. To that end, Fuller has developed the Table burger, a fried mushroom-and-eggplant situation with quinoa, barley, cashews, marmite seasonings, and tamarind. He adds to this: a “veggie caramel,” which is a caramelized paste of carrots, tomato paste, onions, and garlic cloves, all served with pickled cucumber, dill, sweet onions, tomato-mayo, American cheese, and iceberg lettuce, all on a sesame seed bun. Suffice it to say: this guy knows sandwiches.

For 'Table's grand opening, you can be the first to try out the veggie burger and nab it for just $2 (all day, two per customer, walk-in only).

Hours will be 11am-8pm daily at the base of the new Insignia Towers at Sixth and Bell Street, or 588 Bell Street to be precise.