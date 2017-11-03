  1. Eat & Drink

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches With Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

We are exactly seven days away from Seattle's meat fest. Are you ready?

By Nosh Pit Staff 11/3/2017 at 4:15pm

0915 chavez saramaried eugenio61 hhwcp0

Chile en nogada at Chávez.

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Cowabunga is a mere week away. Seven days. Una settimana. And it's getting increasingly difficult to hold in the pure excitement about the lineup. So we won't. Instead, leading up the weekend event (November 10–12), we'll be nodding to the serious Seattle talent that will be gracing us with their aptitude for meat. 

First up, chef Gabriel Chávez of his eponymous Capitol Hill restaurant (with another one in the works downtown). Chávez, where diners down lovely mezcal cocktails and a whole manner of Northern Mexican cuisine, was named one of Seattle Met's 100 Very Best Restaurants in 2016.  

Not to pile on, but we can (and did) wax poetic about Chávez's chile en nogada (pictured left):

"Bursting with fruit and crunch, suspended between savory and sweet, lavished with a rich walnut cream—this aromatic creation is one for the ages." —Kathryn Robinson

We paid the breezy, white-walled space a visit in 2015—but you can read our Chávez review in full here.

Soon, you'll be able to delight in Chávez's carne asada tacos at Cowabunga's Seared competition Saturday evening on November 11. (You can catch up on Stranger Things later!)

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Cowabunga
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Chávez

$$$ Mexican 1734 12th Ave

When Gabriel Chávez emigrated from Durango to Seattle he brought his family’s recipes with him. Lucky Seattle. We’re talking carne deshebrada tacos, loaded w...

Related Content

Review

Chávez Comes to Capitol Hill from the Streets of Durango

08/24/2015 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

Gabriel Chávez’s Chile en Nogada

09/14/2015 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Seattle's 100 Very Best Restaurants

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson and Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream and Doughnuts For All

09/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches With Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

4:15pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bourbon and Korean Barbecue

11:55am By Diane Stephani

Meatless Matters

The Impossible Burger Makes Its Meatless Debut in Seattle

10:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

Cascade Coffee Works Opens November 8

11/02/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 1–7

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 2–5

11/02/2017 By Darren Davis

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Going International

Seattle Is Now an Official UNESCO City of Literature

10/31/2017 By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 30–November 3

10/30/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

10/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: Campout at City Hall, Sheriff's Allegations, GOP Tax Bill

6:11pm By Araz Hachadourian

City Attorney's Office

Court Upholds Seattle's Democracy Vouchers

4:52pm By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Coalition Demands No Sweeps, Brings a Force for Change on Homelessness

11/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Tenant Advocates on Why They Support Grant

11/01/2017 With Cha'ron Stewart-Silvano, ChrisTiana ObeySumner, Evan Sugden, and Yusuf Cabdi

City Council

Herbold Includes Head Tax, Allowing Funds for Sweeps in Budget Package

11/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor Nominates New Police Accountability Director

10/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe