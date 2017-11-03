Cowabunga Approaches With Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

Chile en nogada at Chávez. Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Cowabunga is a mere week away. Seven days. Una settimana. And it's getting increasingly difficult to hold in the pure excitement about the lineup. So we won't. Instead, leading up the weekend event (November 10–12), we'll be nodding to the serious Seattle talent that will be gracing us with their aptitude for meat.

First up, chef Gabriel Chávez of his eponymous Capitol Hill restaurant (with another one in the works downtown). Chávez, where diners down lovely mezcal cocktails and a whole manner of Northern Mexican cuisine, was named one of Seattle Met's 100 Very Best Restaurants in 2016.

Not to pile on, but we can (and did) wax poetic about Chávez's chile en nogada (pictured left):

"Bursting with fruit and crunch, suspended between savory and sweet, lavished with a rich walnut cream—this aromatic creation is one for the ages." —Kathryn Robinson

We paid the breezy, white-walled space a visit in 2015—but you can read our Chávez review in full here.

Soon, you'll be able to delight in Chávez's carne asada tacos at Cowabunga's Seared competition Saturday evening on November 11. (You can catch up on Stranger Things later!)

