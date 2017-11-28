  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Met Picks

Your Guide to Seattle Holiday Events, 2017

Feel merry in Seattle this year with a trip down Candy Cane Lane, or take in the ‘The Nutcracker’—ballet or burlesque, your choice.

By Darren Davis 11/28/2017 at 3:22pm Published in the December 2017 issue of Seattle Met

21 courtesy of pacific northwest ballet angela sterling covpry

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Image: Angela Sterling

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Nov 24–Dec 28 The season does not officially start in Seattle until opening night of Pacific Northwest Ballet’s perennial favorite. This year continues a new tradition featuring children’s book author Ian Falconer’s whimsical costumes and courtly sets. Even McCaw Hall dons its best wintertime duds. Many at PNB cite the Nutcracker as their introduction to the art form. How many future dancers will fall in love with ballet this year? McCaw Hall, pnb.org

It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec 8–28 Among the canon of American holiday films, It’s a Wonderful Life is high art. The 1946 opus checks all the boxes for feel-good viewing: black-and-white nostalgia, stories of human empathy, and a timeless movie star performance. One of the city’s last remaining classic movie theaters gives December over to James Stewart’s unmistakable charm. Grand Illusion Cinema, grandillusioncinema.org

A Sassy Brassy Holiday

Dec 10–23 The Seattle Men’s Chorus ascends to the very heavens with a rendition of “Joy to the World,” then follows up with “A Super Gay Christmas” and a wily Dixieland version of “Let It Snow.” A Sassy Brassy Holiday compounds the grandeur of a men’s chorus with a dash of fun and funk. Benaroya Hall, seattlesymphony.org

Lilysweets 0218 radb85

The Burlesque Nutcracker

Image: Angela Sterling

An Offbeat Holiday

Tired of the same old lineup of carolers, cherubs, and gingerbread men? Fear not. Venues around the city offer decidedly alternative versions of holiday pageantry. Unexpected Productions’ Improvised Christmas Carol, invites the Ghost of Christmas Audience Suggestions every night. Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker at the Triple Door uses candy canes and mistletoe in ways that might make you blush. Cirque Dreams Holidaze’s version of holiday cheer incorporates astounding feats of aerial athleticism. And finally, remove any hope of decency at A John Waters Christmas, starring the famous provocateur himself.

Winterfest 

Nov 24–Jan 1 Seattle Center transforms into a winter playground for the entire family, complete with ice skating, a charming model train and village, and performances ranging from a cappella to comedy to puppet shows. Seattle Center, seattlecenter.com

Santa’s Lane at Nordstrom 

Thru Dec 24 On Sixth and Pine, snappily dressed little ones (and more than a few adults) line up to meet the jolly guy himself in a glitzy yuletide photo op. Downtown Seattle Flagship, nordstrom.com  

Candy Cane Lane 

Dec 3–Jan 1 Every December for nearly 70 years now, this otherwise quiet street of Tudor-style homes in Ravenna gets bedazzled for the holidays in a big way. Lights and lawn decorations are the bare minimum. NE Ravenna Blvd & Park Rd NE

Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festival

Dec 1–17 All year long, Washington state’s own Bavarian hamlet looks like it sprang from a storybook. But weekends in December are even more fantastical, with sledding, live music, and a tree lighting. Downtown Leavenworth, leavenworth.org

Shutterstock 534935224 qmlwus

Image: Victoria Ditkovsky

Filed under
Theater, Christmas, Holidays, Met Picks
Show Comments

Related Content

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle, December 2017

11/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: October 2017

09/22/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: July 2017

06/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Ticket Alert

Here's the Story Behind Canlis's Mysterious New Year's Eve Dance Party

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Picks

Seattle's Coziest Dining Destinations

11/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Beverage Blessings

Russell Wilson–Approved Juice Press Officially Opens in U Village Today

11/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

4 New Happy Hours About Town

11/27/2017 By Diane Stephani

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now: December 2017

11/27/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Pasta Dispatch

Brian Clevenger's New Eastlake Restaurant Is Slated to Open in January

11/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

Your Guide to Seattle Holiday Events, 2017

3:22pm By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle, December 2017

2:00pm By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things To Do After Work: November 27–December 1

11/27/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Good Bad Movies

James Franco's The Disaster Artist Is Screening in Seattle

11/25/2017 By Alison Klein

100 Years of Activism

1991: PNW Riot Grrrls Stage a Revolution

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Culture Fix

Things to Do Thanksgiving Week 2017

11/20/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle's New Mayor, City Council Member Sworn In

5:56pm By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Barring a Good Reason, Attorneys Can No Longer Mention Immigration Status

9:26am By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

As Expected, Superior Court Rules Against Seattle's Income Tax

11/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Office

"I'm the Accidental Mayor": Burgess Says Goodbye to City Hall

11/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Highlights to the City Council's Budget Changes

11/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

100 Years of Activism

1953: Filipino Cannery Workers Strike

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe