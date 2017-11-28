The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle, December 2017

Concerts

Jay-Z

Dec 13 After a few years where attention orbited his marriage to a certain pop demigoddess, Jay-Z again delivers his music unto the awaiting masses. This year’s 4:44 is Shawn Carter’s 11th-­consecutive solo studio album to hit number one on the U.S. Billboard Top 200. Quite an accomplishment for a career that began when mixtapes were still on actual cassette tapes. KeyArena, keyarena.com

Classical & More

Montrose Trio

Dec 9 Violinist Martin Beaver and cellist Clive Greensmith weren’t ready to put down their bows when the Tokyo String Quartet called it quits almost five years ago. Instead they joined up with pianist Jon Kimura Parker. On stage, the Montrose Trio creates a sheer depth of sound that belies their numbers. In Seattle, they’ll tackle Haydn, Shostakovich, and Brahms. Meany Hall, meanycenter.org

Books & Talks

Hillary Clinton

Dec 11 America still hasn’t gotten over the trauma of the 2016 election. But now Hillary gets to tell her side of the story. ­Secretary Clinton’s new memoir, What Happened, pulls back the curtain on the most divisive and ugly presidential election in memory. Her stop in Seattle should press hot-button topics in these explosive times. Paramount Theatre, stgpresents.org

comedy

John Mulaney

“I have a lot of stories about being a kid because it was the last time I was interesting.”

Dec 12 & 13 The former SNL writer’s gentle but poignant observational comedy is a salve for the holiday season. Paramount Theatre, stgpresents.org





Dance

Next Fest NW: Disruption

Dec 1–4 Velocity Dance Center’s annual snapshot of contemporary dance in the Northwest features new work from Seattle’s emerging artists. The theme is disruption, a common concept within the tech industry that Velocity hopes to reclaim. Soloists and collaborative teams present variations on this theme concluding with special screenings at Next Dance Cinema. Velocity Dance Center, velocitydancecenter.org

The Sporting Life

Seahawks vs. Rams

Dec 17 Come December, an NFL season’s story lines begin to emerge as teams push for the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams, last year’s basement-dwelling team, rose to sit practically neck and neck with the Seahawks as NFC West division leaders. This new rivalry comes to a head when the Hawks host the southland upstarts. CenturyLink Field, seahawks.com