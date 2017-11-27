  1. Eat & Drink
What We're Eating Now: December 2017

This month’s favorites: fiery fried chicken, hearty toast, and one rice bowl to rule them all.

By Nosh Pit Staff 11/27/2017 at 8:00am Published in the December 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Hearty Toast

Cone and Steiner’s downtown outpost continues to stock essential Seattle goods: local beer on tap, a fridge full of cold brews and every-occasion wines, takeaway items suitable for posh picnics and power lunches alike. Now there’s a little lineup of toasts. Atop a thick slice of Sea Wolf Bakers’ sourdough bread are layers of herb cream cheese, tomato jam, microgreens, and a fan of avocado slices. It’s unwieldy but seriously satisfying. Rosin Saez

Fiery Fried Chicken

Inside the U Village location of Rachel’s Ginger Beer dwells a Ma‘ono walk-up counter, and one supremely unruly fried chicken sandwich—daikon pickles, kewpie mayo, tender bird that also packs crunch. It’s a destination unto itself. The spice levels are no joke. Chef Mark Fuller brings fiery pain to an extra-hot version; don’t feel like a total wuss if you order this mild. —Allecia Vermillion

Baller Crab Tacos

Heavy Restaurant Group’s Pablo y Pablo offers quite the take on the baja-style taco. Most of the requisite parts remain: housemade tortillas with locally sourced masa, a bed of crisp cabbage, a drizzle of beach-blond aioli, pico de gallo for a little sweetness. A crustacean crown of soft-shell crab adorns the three-bite taco, delivering flavors unmistakably rich and earthy. It’s in the “Baller” column of the menu for a reason. 
—Darren Davis

One Rice Bowl to Rule Them All 

At B-Side’s pastel-tiled nook the rice bowl is put-a-ring-on-it good. Atop a bed of rice sit textural bundles of joy—puffed wild rice and amaranth, char-roasted turnips and broccoli, a perfectly runny soft-boiled egg, tahini and chickpea-miso dressing. If there were ever a place to hide away with a book and a cup of joe, it’s this Analog Coffee sibling cafe. —RS

In this Article

Editor’s Pick

B-Side

$ Breakfast/Brunch 421 E Thomas St

Around the corner from Analog Coffee, this counter service spot serves up grab-and-go items like sandwiches and savory grain bowls, and a small but varied me...

Pablo y Pablo

$$ Mexican 1605 N. 34th Street

Heavy Restaurant Group’s Pablo y Pablo offers quite the take on the baja-style taco. Most of the requisite parts remain: housemade tortillas with locally sou...

Editor’s Pick

Ma’ono

$$ Pan Asian Multiple Locations

Chef Mark Fuller transformed his high-end, award-winning Spring Hill Restaurant into the more affordable, more Hawaiian Ma’ono. The mood now is lighter, as i...

Editor’s Pick

Cone and Steiner General

$ Sandwiches/Deli Multiple Locations

Part grocer, part deli, part candy store, with a few beers on tap, Cone and Steiner’s Capitol Hill, downtown, and Pioneer Square locations are one-stop neigh...

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

