4 New Happy Hours About Town

Tacos, tall boys, and burger slider flights to get you through the holidays.

By Diane Stephani 11/27/2017 at 9:00am

Moon happy hour vppg18

Tough decisions.

Image: Courtesy of Meet the Moon

The weather, you may have noticed, is a little colder, stores are a little more festive and filled with shoppers, and sweaters—oh yes—they're uglier, but in the best, most holiday-spirited way. There might not be a better time to slow down, escape the chill and chaos, if even for a little while.

Here are four new happy hours to help you do just that.

Meet the Moon

Duck poutine, three kinds of tacos, and brussels sprouts with candied pecans, bacon, and maple gastrique headline happy hour. Pair it all with an old-fashioned or a good old Rainier tall boy and lakeside views in Leschi. Mon thru Fri, 3–6

Gather Kitchen and Bar 

Chef Ryan Donaldson kicks off his seasonal happy hour menu with Vietnamese beef jerky, Penn Cove mussels simmered in bacon cider cream sauce, crispy pig ears with sambal aioli and cilantro, and a foie gras parfait with fig jam and toast. A spiced, persimmon Manhattan is the current rotating cocktail ($10) with $5 seasonal beers and $7 wines by the glass rounding out the drink menu. Daily 4–6 & 9 until close  

Skillet Regrade

Cheddar-bacon hush puppies with lemon pepper honey drizzle, garlic fries, fried zucchini spears, and flights with three different kinds of mini burger sliders? Yes, please! Well drinks, draft beer, and wines clock in at $5, plus there's a tall boy of the day for $2, right in the heart of downtown on Sixth and Lenora. Daily 3–7 

Kokkaku

Wallingford's Japanese-inspired meat house is now has happy hour in the lounge with dishes like chicken wings and bonjiri (this super tender and fatty cut, sometimes referred to as chicken tail or butt, hails from near the tail end of the chicken—so you know it's good), fried pig tails, and braised daikon. Nab $2 off sake, draft beer, and wine, too. ItadakimasuMon, Wed thru Thu, Sun 5–6 & 9–10   

