"I did naaaaht."

There are bad movies, and then there's The Room. It's so bizarre and awful that it has a cult-fanbase of hundreds of thousands who celebrate every opportunity to mock it (think midnight screenings with callouts, Rocky Horror style). And now there's a movie about the worst movie of all time. James Franco directs, produces, and stars in The Disaster Artist, and Seattle is one of the cities on the limited release shortlist.

Franco's movie chronicles the strange but entirely true making of the 2003 film, and is based on Greg Sestero's book of the same name (Sestero plays Mark in The Room). Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie, and Franco's brother Dave also star. There are several reasons James Franco took on this project (he shares a fascination with Tommy Wiseau and The Room just like the rest of us), but this quote is revealing: "I was one of two people who Tommy wanted to play him. I know why he wanted me—because I played James Dean. Tommy thinks he's James Dean. It's not a joke."

The Room isn't a joke either, but it's still hilarious. And as someone who's seen it about 100 times I am hyped.

The Disaster Artist will open at SIFF Cinema Uptown on November 29, and will be at the The Egyptian Theatre for two weeks starting November 30. Check SIFF.net for showtimes and to buy tickets. Has anyone seen it yet? Tweet at us (@seattlemet, or comment on this post) and us know what you thought.