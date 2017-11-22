Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 22–28

For the first popup in the No Cookbooks Allowed series, chefs will cook traditional Vietnamese dishes. Image: Jordan Nicholson

Wed, Nov 22

No Cookbooks Allowed: Vol. 1 Vietnamese Home Cooking

Home-cooked meals are kind of magic—they have the ability to transport you back to your childhood from the first bite to the last slurp. In homage to those homey meals and the elders who pass down the recipes, Musang Seattle, Sugar Hill, and Resident Media are hosting a series of popup dinners called No Cookbooks Allowed. Chefs will shop for ingredients with an elder, go back to their home to learn the recipes firsthand and eat with their family, and then recreate those dishes for diners. To kick off the series, chefs Melissa Miranda, Guitar Srisuthiamorn, and Kristina Capulong will learn from expert Hanh Thi Tran and then serve up traditional Vietnamese fare like ca sot tom—fried catfish—and xuong ram voi tom, or pork spare ribs. The five-course home-cooked goodness will be doled out at Sugar Hill at 6 on Wednesday, and tickets cost $50.

Nov 24–Dec 24

Miracle on 2nd at Rob Roy

Black Friday guarantees three things: the start of the holiday season, utter chaos, and—rejoice—festive cocktails at Rob Roy up until Christmas Eve. Originally a New York–based program, Miracle has expanded across the country in the four years since its inception, now taking over Rob Roy for the holiday season with drinks like How the Gimlet Stole Christmas—a gin, sage, pine and caraway cordial concoction—and Run Run Rudolph, which combines blanco tequila, coffee liqueur, iced hot chocolate, and Mexican spices. Even more in the holiday spirit? All Miracle locations, including Rob Roy, will have festive mugs available for purchase, with 10 percent of sales allocated to Action Against Hunger, which feeds malnourished people around the globe.

Sat, Nov 25

Magic in the Market

Trade out holiday cocktails for family-friendly drinks like fresh cider and hot cocoa at Pike Place Market’s 22nd Annual Magic in the Market. From 11 to 5:30 on Saturday guests can stroll the market’s cobblestone streets, get in line for photos with Santa, listen to live music, knock back the aforementioned cozy drinks, and pick out Christmas trees and wreaths. For families with kids, there will also be free cookie decorating from noon until 2 in the Atrium Kitchen. Come 5pm, Santa will lead a countdown for the tree lighting. It’ll be anything but a silent night.

Sat, Nov 25

Chinatown–International District Holiday Festival

Escape the tourists dazzled by Pike Place’s light show and seek out the local holiday experience in the International District, which boasts a special holiday version of the Happy Hour Food Walk and four different art markets. From 11 to 5, BadWill Market and Ethnic Seattle will bring together local designers and DIY artists; Hing Hay Coworks will throw a Holiday Asian American and Pacific Islander Arts and Crafts Fair; vintage items will be aplenty at Nagomi Tea House; and the Wing Luke Museum will host artist trunk shows as part of its Shop-O-Rama. After the shopping spree, guests can stroll around the neighborhood and track down happy hour from 1 to 4, with $2–$6 bites at over 30 neighborhood businesses.

Tue, Nov 28

Author Cocktail Party: The Drinking Food of Thailand

Drinking food might mean pizza, greasy burritos, and french fries here in the States, but Thailand has its own slew of spicy, salty, and sour snacks perfect for the late night munchies, from phat khii mao—also known as drunkard’s stir-fry—to kai thawt, or Thai-style fried chicken. In celebration of Andy Ricker’s latest, The Drinking Food of Thailand, Book Larder will dish out snacks inspired by the Portland chef, his book, and Ricker's Whiskey Soda Lounge. Held in the new event space at Dino's Tomato Pie from 6:30 to 8:30, the party includes a talk by Seattle Met’s own deputy editor Allecia Vermillion, who will recount Ricker’s drinking adventures. Tickets are $75 and include a signed copy of the cookbook.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.