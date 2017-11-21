  1. Editor's Note

Editor's Note

Well, That Was a Weird Year

And our apathy about it is characterized in a meme.

By James Ross Gardner 11/21/2017 at 8:00am Published in the December 2017 issue of Seattle Met

This is fine.0 zvbgta

We’re all that dog in the cartoon. You know the cartoon. It’s the most apt meme of our time. A pooch in a tiny fedora sits at a table with a cup of coffee. The room is engulfed in flames. Danger isn’t imminent; it’s here, lapping at the canine’s fur. Yet his expression is vacant. He doesn’t move. He says, instead, “This is fine.”

In a year marked by daily threats to democracy and global stability—punctuated by hurricanes and mass shootings—Americans have sat at that table, coffee going tepid, the room a hot glow. 

Closer to home we blinked at one another vacantly after a man filed suit against Seattle mayor Ed Murray in April, alleging Murray had sexually assaulted him as a teenager. Three more accusers made similar allegations. Perhaps we wanted to grant the mayor the benefit of the doubt, at first, countenancing his innocence until he was proven guilty. When the city’s leadership didn’t act, when the city council didn’t vote to have him removed from office, we seemed to accept their apathy. (It wasn’t until a fifth accuser, his cousin, came forward in September that the mayor finally stepped down.)

In any other year—that is, any year of our lives that wasn’t 2017—a mayor of a major U.S. city accused of sexually abusing children would’ve dominated national headlines. It’s the type of scandal cable news was made for. It’s the type of scandal that keeps Nancy Grace’s kids in Burberry. 

Not in 2017. In 2017 events in DC, and the venom injected into our collective body 140 characters at a time, maintain a steady state of national dread. There, too, few have stepped in to right those wrongs.

Seattleites have never let the house burn for long, though. This month’s cover story (“100 Years of Activism”) lays out the case that for a century this city has stood for what’s right. Via peaceful protests, mass occupations of public spaces, and legislation, we have said, time and again, “This is not fine.” Even now, Washington stands out as a state defiant to federal policies that run counter to human decency. We’ve always had, in other words, a fire extinguisher stored just outside the frame.

The room is in flames. Time to put them out.

Filed under
Editor's Note
Show Comments

Related Content

History

100 Years of Seattle Activism

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

In Print

A Redesign the Size of Seattle

10/17/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Napoleon Dynamite

Nazis Stole Our Art

09/20/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Editor's Note

Check, Please. No Really, the Check. Please?

08/18/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Eat & Drink

Slurping Encouraged

Seattle’s Newest Ramen Bars Will Warm Your Soul

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Review

“Alexa, What Is Chicharrón?”: 2120’s Big Amazon Gambit

11/20/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Fun With Listicles

3 Gluten-Free Bakeries That Deliver the Goods

11/20/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Korean Fried Chicken Expansions and Ice Cream Popups

11/17/2017 By Diane Stephani

Sad Times

The Atlantic Will Close Its Doors on November 17

11/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

100 Years of Activism

1991: PNW Riot Grrrls Stage a Revolution

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Culture Fix

Things to Do Thanksgiving Week 2017

11/20/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

TV Recap

The 'Parts Unknown' Seattle Episode Reveals How the Rest of the Country Feels About Us

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Headphones to Highways

How Podcasts Like Welcome to Night Vale Embraced the Live Tour

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 16–19

11/16/2017 By Darren Davis

Superhero Tears

Zanadu Comics Is Closing Its Doors

11/15/2017 By Manola Secaira

News & City Life

City Council

Highlights to the City Council's Budget Changes

8:47am By Hayat Norimine

100 Years of Activism

1953: Filipino Cannery Workers Strike

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

100 Years of Activism

1970: Anti-Vietnam Protests Break Out—But the Dude Abides

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

100 Years of Activism

1982–84: The Trident Nuclear Submarine; Grassroots HIV Care

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

100 Years of Activism

1999–2003: Progressives Protest the Global Trade Agenda and the Invasion of Iraq

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

100 Years of Activism

2015–17: Kayaktivists Confront Big Oil and Washington Confronts Trump

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

9:29am By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

8:00am By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe