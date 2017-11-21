  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When: November 21–27

This week: Blue Owl Workshop starts Black Friday early, Glasswing celebrates an anniversary, and Chinatown–International District hosts a holiday festival and market.

By Rosin Saez 11/21/2017 at 9:29am

Glasswing g9hjgt

Come hither shelving and clothes racks at Glasswing.

Image: Glasswing/Facebook

Now
Early Black Friday Sale at Blue Owl Workshop
It's never too early for sweet deals on deals on deals. Starting now, get 20 percent of your whole purchase of $200 or more using the code "Turkey." That means saving on some seriously good Japanese indigo-dyed denim, indigo knit shirts, and jackets like this FDMTL Reflective Jacket in indigo with a sashiko sleeve pattern. Swoon.

Nov 24–26
Glasswing Anniversary Sale and Fun Times
The Capitol Hill boutique is celebrating its three-year anniversary with a weekend of events. Starting Friday and going through Sunday, nab 20 percent off any full-priced item in store and online. But! If you shop IRL, there will be happy hour and small bites from doughnut denizen General Porpoise, vegan ice cream delight via Frankie and Jo's, and fresh juice from Juicebox. Then Sunday after hours, Glasswing is hosting a clothes swap dubbed Taking Back Black Friday: Bring in your gently loved Ace and Jig pieces to, well, swap. It's that straightforward; just remember to email Glasswing and RSVP.

Sat, Nov 25
Chinatown–International District Holiday Festival
Escape the tourists dazzled by Pike Place’s light show and seek out the local holiday experience in the International District, which boasts a special holiday version of the Happy Hour Food Walk and four different art markets. From 11am–5pm, BadWill Market and Ethnic Seattle will bring together local designers and DIY artists; Hing Hay Coworks will throw a Holiday Asian American and Pacific Islander Arts and Crafts Fair; vintage items will be aplenty at Nagomi Tea House; and the Wing Luke Museum will host artist trunk shows as part of its Shop-O-Rama. After the shopping spree, guests can stroll around the neighborhood and track down happy hour bites from 1–4pm, with $2–$6 specials at over 30 neighborhood businesses.

