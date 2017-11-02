  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 2–5

Henry Art Gallery celebrates 20 years of its contemporary collection, Pacific Northwest Ballet unveils "Her Story,' and one last chance to see 'Ragtime' at 5th Avenue Theatre.

By Darren Davis 11/2/2017 at 2:30pm

Tiravanija fa 2014 web res smgo49

Rirkrit Tiravanija, Untitled (Demonstration no. 146), 2006, from Henry Art Gallery's contemporary collection.

Image: Courtesy of the artist and Gavin Brown's enterprise

Books & Talks

Sun, Nov 5
Ta-Nehisi Coates
As a best-selling memoirist, educator, contributor to The Atlantic, and writer for a revived and wildly successful Black Panther Marvel comic series, Ta-Nehisi Coates is one of our most vital cultural arbiters. In his new book, released in October, Coates gathers his essays on the Obama presidency—an uplifting and challenging era for Coates as a writer, years that saw him rise alongside the president as a dynamic voice on black America, only to watch efforts enacted to undo the president’s legacy. The title of the book acknowledges this narrative: We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy. Benaroya Hall, $105–$185

Comedy

Nov 3 & 4
Mike Birbiglia
A respected run of comedy specials, two offBroadway shows (and an indie film spin-off), regular contributions to This American Life; somewhere along the way in his 17-year career, Mike Birbiglia transformed from standup workhorse to esteemed humorist. Though the gently self-deprecating and goodnatured comedian would never admit that. Moore Theatre, $27–$57

Concerts

Sat, Nov 4
Deer Tick
Like the band’s arachnid namesake, Deer Tick’s music latches on and doesn’t let go— albeit in a more pleasant fashion. The Rhode Island–based musicians shy away from the rustic and in-vogue alt-folk melodies with rock anthems that combine the blue-collar songwriting of Tom Petty with the electric stage presence of Arcade Fire. Neumos, Various Prices

Dance

Nov 3–5
Joanna Kotze and Kim Lusk
New York choreographer Joanna Kotze and Velocity’s 2018 Made in Seattle artist Kim Lusk perform as part of the Guest Artist series. Kotze brings her celebrated show, It Happened It Had Happened It Is Happening It Will Happen, while Lusk premieres new work. The event also includes a free master class with Kotze. Velocity Dance Center, $20–$25

Nov 3–11
Her Story
Three accomplished female choreographers—Jessica Lang, Twyla Tharp, and Crystal Pite—each contribute one piece in a trio of ballet performances. Her Story draws from a diverse pool of inspiration, including Russian minimalism, the paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, and music from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho. McCaw Hall, $30-$187

Theater

Thru Nov 5
Ragtime
Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Ragtime follows the seemingly disparate lives of a white upper class wife and mother, a Jewish Latvian immigrant struggling to survive on his art, and a young black musician making waves in Harlem. A tribute to the powerful yet danceable sounds of gospel and ragtime music, Ragtime navigates the politics of race, the role of celebrities like J.P. Morgan, Harry Houdini, and Booker T. Washington in the country's culture, and the viability of the American dream. You can read our review here. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$101

Visual Art

Thru Nov 4
Zaria Forman: Antartica
After four weeks aboard an Antarctic expedition on the National Geographic Explorer, Zaria Forman had ice on the brain. She imbues her large photorealistic drawings of the massive and incongruous frozen architecture with a profound sense of scale—but also impermanence. Forman observes a landscape under widespread threat at the hands of climate change, recasting these ancient stalwarts born from a largely inhospitable environment into something more precious, vital, and endangered. Winston Wächter Fine Art, Free

Nov 4–April 15
The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection
For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museum-wide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculpture, video, and photography each enunciate the museum’s larger mission to showcase art as a catalyst for empathy, a bridge to meaningful civic dialogue and engagement. Henry Art Gallery, Free–$10

Filed under
Weekend
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection

Editor’s Pick Free–$10 Henry Art Gallery

For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museumwide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculp...

Art

Zaria Forman: Antartica

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM Free Winston W&#228;chter

After four weeks aboard an Antarctic expedition on the National Geographic Explorer, Zaria Forman had ice on the brain. She imbues her large photorealistic d...

Theater

Ragtime

8:00 PM and 1:30 PM $29–$101 5th Avenue Theatre

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Ragtime follows the seemingly disparate lives of a white upper class wife and mother, a Jewish Latvian immigrant st...

Dance

Her Story

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM McCaw Hall

Three accomplished female choreographers—Jessica Lang, Twyla Tharp, and Crystal Pite—each contribute one piece in a trio of ballet performances. Her Story dr...

Dance

Joanna Kotze and Kim Lusk

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $20–$25 Velocity Dance Center

New York choreographer Joanna Kotze and Velocity’s 2018 Made in Seattle artist Kim Lusk perform as part of the Guest Artist series. Kotze brings her celebrat...

Concerts

Deer Tick

Editor’s Pick Neumos

Like the band’s arachnid namesake, Deer Tick’s music latches on and doesn’t let go— albeit in a more pleasant fashion. The Rhode Island–based musicians shy a...

Comedy

Mike Birbiglia

$27-$57 Moore Theatre

A respected run of comedy specials, two off Broadway shows (and an indie film spin-off), regular contributions to This American Life; somewhere along the way...

Books & Talks

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Editor’s Pick $105–$185 Benaroya Hall

As a best-selling memoirist, educator, contributor to The Atlantic, and writer for a revived and wildly successful Black Panther Marvel comic series, Ta-Nehi...

Related Content

Theater Review

'Ragtime' Feels Like a Gut Punch in 2017

10/25/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 19–22

10/19/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Cascade Coffee Works Opens November 8

10:20am By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 1–7

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fun With Listicles

The Best Things Since Sliced Bread: A Dozen of Seattle's Superlative Sandwich Shops

10/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Status Update

So Many New Places Are Opening in the Lincoln Square Expansion

10/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 2–5

2:30pm By Darren Davis

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Going International

Seattle Is Now an Official UNESCO City of Literature

10/31/2017 By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 30–November 3

10/30/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

10/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

News & City Life

Guest Opinion

Tenant Advocates on Why They Support Grant

11/01/2017 With Cha'ron Stewart-Silvano, ChrisTiana ObeySumner, Evan Sugden, and Yusuf Cabdi

City Council

Herbold Includes Head Tax, Allowing Funds for Sweeps in Budget Package

11/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor Nominates New Police Accountability Director

10/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Housing Advocates Make the Case for Mosqueda

10/31/2017 With Nicole Macri, Doris Koo, Michael Maddux, and Erin House

Election 2017

A Rundown of the Peoples Party Candidate Debate

10/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Russian Spies Who Fooled Seattle

10/30/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe