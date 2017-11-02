  1. Eat & Drink
Cascade Coffee Works Opens November 8

The newest Seattle Coffee Works location brings a slow bar and breakfast tacos to the heart of Amazonia.

By Jaime Archer 11/2/2017 at 10:20am

Img 2778 zz6lks

Cascade Coffee Works boasts Instagram-worthy minimalist vibes.

Image: Courtesy Cascade Coffee Works

Just five months after the opening of a Capitol Hill location, Seattle Coffee Works welcomes yet another addition to its family: Cascade Coffee Works. It started brewing on October 30 for a soft opening. Hours are currently limited from 7am–2pm, but come November 8, the coffee shop will host a grand opening, beckoning the masses into its charming brick storefront at 1130 Thomas Street. Yep—that's just a hop, skip, and an elevator ride away from Amazon’s Houdini South.

In recognition of the tech behemoth located just a few floors above, Cascade Coffee Works will be open Monday–Friday from 6am–7pm, joining the ever-growing number of coffee shops offering happy hours. Beer and wine will be on tap alongside cold brew, nitro coffee, and Iggy’s kombucha. And it wouldn’t be happy hour without snacks, so the new location is partnering with Standard Bakery, Sunrise Tacos, Seattle Bagel Bakery, and Ellenos to satisfy all your sweet and savory cravings. Bagel sandwiches are also in the works, with the team currently testing a few recipes, including vegetarian and vegan options. And if you’re finally tiring of PSLs, get ahead of the game and add housemade cardamom and brown sugar syrup to your coffee of choice—it might just be the next big thing.

Cascade Coffee Works is handing out free coffee from 8am–4pm. And take note: Baristas aren’t just doling out your regular old cup of joe—the whole menu is up for grabs. Not to mention, the first 300 guests who shuffle in will also receive a $10 voucher for future lattes, espressos, and what have you.

 

Sunrise Tacos

$ Breakfast/Brunch Various locations - Check website

More than a dozen coffee shops around town have a warming case stocked with Sunrise’s petite foil-wrapped tacos, inspired by the owner’s visits to Austin. Th...

