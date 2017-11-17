  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Korean Fried Chicken Expansions and Ice Cream Popups

Plus, Mamnoon gives itself the best anniversary gift: a new bar.

By Diane Stephani 11/17/2017 at 9:00am

Image: Courtesy of Molly Moon's

Brunch Beat

Gather Kitchen and Bar
A new addition to Ballard as of October, chef Ryan Donaldson is now serving his own spin on brunch: Nashville hot chicken and bleu cheese waffles, chorizo and octopus Spanish omelette, and fried green tomatoes with pork belly and poached eggs.

The Dunbar Room, The Lakehouse, and Bar Harbor also add their harmonious brunches to Seattle's symphony of morning meals.

Revamps

Mamnoon
The Lebanese-Syrian restaurant on Capitol Hill celebrated their five year anniversary by installing a brand new concrete-and-wood bar top. Executive chef Carrie Mashaney is particularly excited about the new addition, opening up the possibility of hosting a chef's table in the future.

Closing

The Atlantic
The last night of service at this Central District bistro is November 17, but they'll host a taco-fueled sendoff party Saturday night. 

Coming Soon

Cloud Nine Creamery
The liquid nitrogen ice cream shop is almost here, and has announced its partnership with several Northwest businesses: exclusive treats from Alki Bakery, waffle cones from Portland's Off the Waffle, Caffe D'Arte espresso, and organic fruit from family-owned NORPAC farms in Oregon.

Molly Moon's Popup
The ice cream icon is partnering with Nordstrom's downtown flagship store this holiday season – the perfect treat after a long day of gift shopping. Single-serving scoop cups in four classic flavors, pints for sale in classic and seasonal flavors, toppings, and merchandise such as ice cream scoops, Molly Moon's ice cream cookbook, and apparel. Go on, treat yourself. 

Little Big Burger
After a mild scare involving a five-day notice to pay rent or vacate, the Portland burger chain has settled its affairs and is still on track to open in 2018. Capitol Hill is projected to open in the first quarter of 2018, with Green Lake in the second and Wallingford to follow shortly after.

Bok a Bok
The Korean style fried chicken joint in White Center is expanding to Capitol Hill adjacent to Neumos on Pike, says Eater Seattle. Set to open on December 1, the 17-seater will be open daily from 11–11 and will serve The Runway, Neumos, and Barboza. 

Bird Is the Word

Ready for turkey, but don't have the time or energy to cook? Don't worry. We've got your back, and so do these restaurants

 

Filed under
Molly Moon's, Nordstrom, Shifts and Shakeups
News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: Mayor’s Budget, GOP Tax Bill, Sanctuary Status

5:22pm By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Council Votes to Cut Mayor's Office Budget by $1 Million

11/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Supreme Court: State Is Still Failing to Fully Fund Education

11/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Watch Pramila Jayapal Interrogate Jeff Sessions

11/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Head Tax Fails to Move Forward, For Now

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Another Housing Bond with the Head Tax

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

