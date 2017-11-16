Alison Marks. Mona Lisa Smile, 2014. Image: Courtesy Frye Art Museum

Books & Talks

Fri, Nov 17

Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen

During the 2016 election, it became hard to tell the difference between Donald Trump’s actual rhetoric and Alec Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live impersonation. In their new book You Can’t Spell America Without Me, Baldwin and novelist Kurt Andersen explore how political satire can reveal absurd truths that would otherwise pass as the norm. Tickets include a copy of the book. Elliot Bay Book Company, $29 —Isabel Boutiette

Sat, Nov 18

TEDxSeattle

While independent from the popular TED series of educational talks, the locally focused TEDxSeattle embodies the same spirit of an open exchange of ideas. The event, aptly themed “Changing Places” for our fast-growing city, features a full day of speakers focusing on the power of empathy between disparate communities, starting here in the Pacific Northwest. McCaw Hall, $25–$80



Sun, Nov 19

David Sedaris

The humorist has always been personal, but in his newest book, Theft by Finding, he shares entries from his diaries.“I’m always surprised by things I’d been telling myself for years had been other people’s fault, but then I would look in my diary and realize it was completely my fault,” says Sedaris. Partial view tickets still available. Benaroya Hall, $50–$59

Comedy

Sat, Nov 18

Ilana Glazer and Phoebe Robinson

First there’s Ilana Glazer of Comedy Central’s Broad City. Then Phoebe Robinson of the WNYC live radio show 2 Dope Queens. Separately, Glazer and Robinson each hold their own ground poking fun at and celebrating much-maligned millennials. Together, they make up YQY (Yaaas Queen Yaaas), a stand-up tour that delivers powerful comedy. Moore Theatre, $25–$35

Concerts

Nov 17 & 18

Noah Gundersen

The Seattle native celebrates the recent release of White Noise with a pair of shows at the Neptune. The indie-folk artist embraces a broader, studio-driven spectrum of sound in his new record, still with the soulful voice that will help iron out some of those November blues. The Neptune Theatre, $20

Theater

Nov 17–Dec 17

The Humans

Stephen Karam’s one-act play, about three generations of the Blake family convening at Thanksgiving, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2016. And it’s easy to see why. A story that tackles interfamilial culture clash—rural Scranton versus urban Manhattan— the vagaries of aging and dating, and more than one family secret revealed, is… well, just like your Thanksgiving dinners, right? Seattle Repertory Theatre, $17–$90

Visual Art

Thru Jan 15

Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect

Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twen- tieth century. Exemplified in his most famous work, Christina’s World, Wyeth’s paintings project something profoundly complex and personal in pastoral living; scenes fraught with emotional stakes despite their tranquil and seemingly idyllic simplicity. Seattle Art Museum, $24.95

Thru Feb 4

Alison Marks: One Gray Hair

As a Tlingit artist, Alison Marks pushes back on the notion that Native artists should perform their identities uniformly through what can comfortably be labeled "Native art." In her first solo museum exhibition, Marks creates paintings, sculpture, garments, and digital art that reflects the Tlingit aesthetic while using nontraditional materials and techniques. Frye Art Museum, Free

Thru Apr 15

The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection

For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museumwide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculpture, video, and photography each enunciate the museum’s larger mission to showcase art as a catalyst for empathy, a bridge to meaningful civic dialogue and engagement. Henry Art Gallery, $10

Thru June 17

Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith

There is perhaps no better visual documentarian of twentieth century African American life in Seattle than Al Smith. The prodigious photographer shot everything in his day: street scenes, festivals, marches, sporting events, and the night clubs that used to line the Central District in the 1940s. But it wasn’t until the 1980s when his work started to be recognized as a vital historical record (an exhibition or book on the history of jazz in Seattle is bound to feature a Smith photograph). The new MOHAI exhibition offers the largest gathering of Smith’s work to date; an excellent entry point into an often overlooked swath of Seattle history. MOHAI, $19.95