  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Sad Times

The Atlantic Will Close Its Doors on November 17

"We took on a bit more than we could chew."

By Rosin Saez 11/16/2017 at 5:25pm

Atlantic uscq2y

A picture I took on The Atlantic's first day a year and a half ago.

Image: Rosin Saez

It was the summer of last year when owner Lex Petras finished his ode the neighborhood: The Atlantic. Like an episode straight out of HGTV, he flipped a dilapidated space into an inviting, salvaged wood–bedecked bistro, with chef Richard Cano (formerly of Serafina) manning the menu—and the tape deck.

But the Atlantic is shutting down after nearly one and a half years.

"We took on a bit more than we could chew," says the Atlantic's announcement on Instagram. "Of course we're sad to see the Atlantic go," adds Petras, "but we really just have too many projects going, and a small neighborhood place should be owner run."

The last night of service is Friday, November 17. Yup, that's tomorrow. One more day to eat one of the best burgers in the Central District, or sip on a lovely glass of French wine plucked from a restored retro milk fridge. Then Saturday, November 18 brings one last bash. There will be a full bar and tacos from 5 to 9, and heads up, it's cash only that night.

Petras will continue running his other projects such as Altstadt in Pioneer Square. More updates as we have them (like who will be taking over the Atlantic space on Jackson Street that's situated next to Broadcast Coffee and Wood Shop BBQ).

Filed under
Closings, Closing, The Atlantic
Show Comments

Related Content

Sadness

Contadino Has Served Its Last Supper

09/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Superhero Tears

Zanadu Comics Is Closing Its Doors

11/15/2017 By Manola Secaira

Tears of a Clown Painting

Cafe Racer Will Always Be a Seattle Gem

10/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Day's End

Downtown's Glittering Circadia "Closed for Business"

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Sad Times

The Atlantic Will Close Its Doors on November 17

5:25pm By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 15–21

11/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Meat Feats

We Came, We Saw, We Cowabunga'd

11/14/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio and Pavel Verbovski

Fun With Listicles

Hey, Look—4 New Brunch Spots to Check Out

11/13/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Ballard Right Now

11/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Drinks on Drinks

Mamnoon Just Added a New Bar

11/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 16–19

2:07pm By Darren Davis

Superhero Tears

Zanadu Comics Is Closing Its Doors

11/15/2017 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: November 13–17

11/13/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Lexicon Devils

Harsh Realm: The Greatest Prank Seattle Ever Pulled on New York

11/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Peter Bagge

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Ticket Alert

Tom Hanks Reunites with Seattle This December

11/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Votes to Cut Mayor's Office Budget by $1 Million

9:34am By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Supreme Court: State Is Still Failing to Fully Fund Education

11/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Watch Pramila Jayapal Interrogate Jeff Sessions

11/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Head Tax Fails to Move Forward, For Now

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Another Housing Bond with the Head Tax

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

City Council Approves Tax on Airbnb Rentals

11/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 6–12

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe