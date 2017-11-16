The Atlantic Will Close Its Doors on November 17

A picture I took on The Atlantic's first day a year and a half ago. Image: Rosin Saez

It was the summer of last year when owner Lex Petras finished his ode the neighborhood: The Atlantic. Like an episode straight out of HGTV, he flipped a dilapidated space into an inviting, salvaged wood–bedecked bistro, with chef Richard Cano (formerly of Serafina) manning the menu—and the tape deck.

But the Atlantic is shutting down after nearly one and a half years.

"We took on a bit more than we could chew," says the Atlantic's announcement on Instagram. "Of course we're sad to see the Atlantic go," adds Petras, "but we really just have too many projects going, and a small neighborhood place should be owner run."

The last night of service is Friday, November 17. Yup, that's tomorrow. One more day to eat one of the best burgers in the Central District, or sip on a lovely glass of French wine plucked from a restored retro milk fridge. Then Saturday, November 18 brings one last bash. There will be a full bar and tacos from 5 to 9, and heads up, it's cash only that night.

Petras will continue running his other projects such as Altstadt in Pioneer Square. More updates as we have them (like who will be taking over the Atlantic space on Jackson Street that's situated next to Broadcast Coffee and Wood Shop BBQ).