  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Congress

Watch Pramila Jayapal Interrogate Jeff Sessions

Jayapal on Tuesday asked Sessions questions on whether he would accept a defense of "lack of recall" as a prosecutor.

By Hayat Norimine 11/15/2017 at 8:53am

Screen shot 2017 11 15 at 8.22.10 am fmtlix

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was one of the first representatives to have called for an investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice from the U.S. Department of Justice. And on Tuesday, she got five minutes to interrogate U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions directly.

In the House Judiciary Committee, Jayapal on Tuesday asked Sessions questions on whether he would accept a defense of "lack of recall" as a prosecutor; whether he spoke to adviser Stephen Miller about the memo that outlined a plan to fire former FBI director James Comey; and whether he agreed with President Donald Trump that the U.S. intelligence leaders were "political hacks." (The full video is below.)

Back in July, Jayapal and Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline proposed a resolution of inquiry to force the White House to release documents related to firing Comey. Jayapal said the resolution would "force the issue" and bring the allegations to the House Judiciary Committee. 

“For six months, we have watched the Trump administration make a mockery of our laws and the highest office in our land while our Republican colleagues refuse to allow hearings on obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia,” Jayapal said in a July statement. “We have a duty as members of Congress and the Judiciary Committee to exercise oversight over the administration and the Justice Department.”

Here's the full video. (Jayapal's time starts at about 4:57:00.)

Filed under
Russian Election Interference, Jeff Sessions, Congress, Pramila Jayapal
Show Comments

Related Content

Guest Opinion

Pramila Jayapal Reflects on Her First 100 Days in Congress

04/28/2017 By Pramila Jayapal

The Midterm

Can the Eighth Congressional District Swing Blue?

09/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Jayapal and Sanders Introduce Bill for Free College Tuition

04/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Faces Mounting Pressure on Sexual Abuse Allegations

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 15–21

9:14am By Jaime Archer

Meat Feats

We Came, We Saw, We Cowabunga'd

11/14/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio and Pavel Verbovski

Fun With Listicles

Hey, Look—4 New Brunch Spots to Check Out

11/13/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Ballard Right Now

11/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Drinks on Drinks

Mamnoon Just Added a New Bar

11/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Superhero Tears

Zanadu Comics Is Closing Its Doors

3:48pm By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: November 13–17

11/13/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Lexicon Devils

Harsh Realm: The Greatest Prank Seattle Ever Pulled on New York

11/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Peter Bagge

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Ticket Alert

Tom Hanks Reunites with Seattle This December

11/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

News & City Life

This Washington

Supreme Court: State Is Still Failing to Fully Fund Education

10:57am By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Watch Pramila Jayapal Interrogate Jeff Sessions

8:53am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Head Tax Fails to Move Forward, For Now

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Another Housing Bond with the Head Tax

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

City Council Approves Tax on Airbnb Rentals

11/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Lexicon Devils

Harsh Realm: The Greatest Prank Seattle Ever Pulled on New York

11/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Peter Bagge

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 6–12

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe