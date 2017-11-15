Watch Pramila Jayapal Interrogate Jeff Sessions

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was one of the first representatives to have called for an investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice from the U.S. Department of Justice. And on Tuesday, she got five minutes to interrogate U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions directly.

In the House Judiciary Committee, Jayapal on Tuesday asked Sessions questions on whether he would accept a defense of "lack of recall" as a prosecutor; whether he spoke to adviser Stephen Miller about the memo that outlined a plan to fire former FBI director James Comey; and whether he agreed with President Donald Trump that the U.S. intelligence leaders were "political hacks." (The full video is below.)

Back in July, Jayapal and Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline proposed a resolution of inquiry to force the White House to release documents related to firing Comey. Jayapal said the resolution would "force the issue" and bring the allegations to the House Judiciary Committee.

“For six months, we have watched the Trump administration make a mockery of our laws and the highest office in our land while our Republican colleagues refuse to allow hearings on obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia,” Jayapal said in a July statement. “We have a duty as members of Congress and the Judiciary Committee to exercise oversight over the administration and the Justice Department.”

Here's the full video. (Jayapal's time starts at about 4:57:00.)