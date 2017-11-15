Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 15–21

At Adana, plates are as beautiful as they are tasty. Image: courtesy Adana

Wed, Nov 15

Kaiseki Dinner at Adana

If there’s any reason to skip lunch in order to have ample room come dinnertime, Adana’s 12-course kaiseki dinner is it. Guests will sit down at 7pm to dive into the traditional Japanese meal, with dishes including lobster sashimi with persimmon, butter kuruma ebi (tiger prawn) with hibiscus powder and roasted beets, wagyu with daikon radish, and warm duck soba. And there’s another eight dishes to boot. The event begins at 6pm with a cocktail hour and the meal is $180—but hey, $15 per course isn’t too shabby. Guests should purchase tickets ahead of time by either phone or email.

Thu, Nov 16

FareStart's Guest Chef Night with Jason Wilson and Jonathan Garcia

You don’t need to dole out the Benjamins to get your hands on great food: Enter chefs Jason Wilson and Jonathan Garcia, who are teaming up to offer a three-course dinner at FareStart on Thursday night. Get your tastebuds ready for ash-roasted honeycrisp apple served with blue cheese and warm bacon vinaigrette, grilled top sirloin with sweet potato mash and mushrooms, and a chocolate coffee flour almond cake for dessert. Vegetarian options are available as well, if spaghetti squash with roasted garlic is more up your alley. But best of all, the meal rings in at less than $30. The evening runs from 5:30–8pm, and diners can reserve a spot online.

Thu, Nov 16

Fête de Beaujolais Nouveau at Le Pichet

While some of us are on the lookout for 12-course dinners, there are plenty much more interested in the evening's wine pairing; if you fall into the latter category, then scurry down to Le Pichet on Thursday night at 6pm to get your hands on the first beaujolais of 2017. Lucky for us, the beaujolais nouveau comes by the glass, bottle, or pitcher—or should we say pichet? Also on the agenda: a special menu dedicated to traditional street food as well as live music. And while Beaujolais Nouveau Day is an actual holiday (look it up!), there’s no need to plan too far ahead—reservations aren’t required.



Thu, Nov 16

Scotch and Cigar Dinner at Hotel Sorrento

Now this truly is the ultimate Don Draper event: fancy scotch, cigars, and a special scotch meant to go with cigars. On top of that, Hotel Sorrento will bring in single malt specialist Craig Bridger to educate us wannabe Drapers on Dalmore scotch. Chef Nathan Batway will serve a four-course meal inspired by the drink; and in the spirit of manliness, there will be an abundance of meat, from Wagyu tartar to elk to rabbit. In lieu of dessert, guests can puff on premium cigars paired with Dalmore Cigar Malt. The evening runs from 6–9pm and tickets are $135, ’50s era slippers and robe not included.

Fri, Nov 17

Surrell Popup All Squash Dinner

If the meat fest isn’t your cup of tea (or scotch), head to the Bite Box the following night for a seven-course squash supper starting at 7pm (and try saying that three times fast). Chef Aaron Tekulve is conquering the ingredient alongside winemaker Darby English of Darby Winery. The meal kicks off with squash tempura, squash chips, and squash sourdough with smoked butter, followed by pumpkin seed risotto, delicata squash and duck, and many more squash-centric dishes. Tickets are $105 with the wine pairing, and should be purchased online ahead of time.

Sat, Nov 18

BBQ Boot Camp: Turkey and Wine

Sound the alarms, Thanksgiving is just one week away. Luckily, the team at Wood Shop BBQ has got your back with their turkey bootcamp on Saturday from 10am–1pm. Pitmaster Rudy Ramirez and Hot S’Awesome’s Cam Orgaard will show guests how to prepare a smoked turkey and some tasty side dishes. Learn a simple brine recipe, how to debone your massive bird, and how to cook it spachcock style. After the turkey workout, Rotie Cellars will help students kick back with a wine tasting and pairing. And if you’re worried about recreating the feast come Thursday, remember your trusty swag bag full of brine base, recipes, rub, and smoked bird bites. That turkey’s got nothing on you. Tickets are $100.

Sat, Nov 18

The Estates Wine Room's Holiday Food and Wine Pairing

Get your holiday shopping out of the way sans the horror that is Black Friday with the Estates Wine Room’s special holiday-themed event, held from 3–6pm Saturday. Featuring wine from Seven Hills Winery, Double Canyon, and Archery Summit, the tasting room will host a 90-minute tasting and selection process to help guests check off every oenophile on their list. Inspiration also comes in the form of holiday appetizers cooked up by chef Jeremy MacArthur. Tickets are $35 for nonmembers, and guests should call or email to make a reservation.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.